One clothing brand is on a mission to give all body types cute clothing options, no matter the size on their label tag. As Teen Vogue first reported, Universal Standard carries sizes 00 to 40 now, making it one of the most size inclusive brands on the market. Launched in 2015, Universal Standard took into account that 67% of women in the U.S. wear a size 14 or above, and created clothing for a wide range of sizes from the very beginning. In the beginning, Universal Standard offered sizes 6 to 32. The brand also made sure that there were no "plus size" or "straight size" sections. Instead, each design was offered in Universal Standard's full size range and sold on the same page.

"We wanted a size 26 to shop in the same way as a size 6 — using style as her only filter, and we wanted to be the ones to make that happen," Universal Standard shared on its site.

The size expansion was always part of the brand's plans. Since 2015, the Universal Standard team has been vocal about the fact that expanding to size 40 was the mission.

In 2018, the brand made its first leap into that inclusive size range with its Foundation collection, which was the first line that spanned from sizes 00 to 40. The Foundation collection consisted of seven fitted layering basics. Think long and short sleeve crew shirts, turtlenecks, and tank tops.

Now, a year later, all items in Universal Standard will now meet that 00 to 40 size range. That includes jeans, dresses, outerwear, and everything in between. "We set out to change everything — create unprecedented access, make size irrelevant, represent all of us, as we are — and establish a new normal for future generations," Universal Standard shares on its site. "There’s nothing more important to US than making sure all women are included and seen, so that while notions of 'us' and 'them' become extinct, definitions of beauty evolve."

While Universal Standard might have reached its longtime goal of going up to a size 40, the work doesn't stop there. Next up, the brand wants to convince other labels to follow in its footsteps and carry a diverse range of sizes

"We will work to empower the industry to embrace inclusion. We will work to build the future with partners who see it like we do. We will be the catalysts that spark the next fashion revolution," Universal Standard shares on its site.

Thanks to Universal Standard, a wide range of people can shop these picks without worrying if their size is available. Here's to seeing more brands do just the same.