There’s nothing like creating a bushy set of brows with a strong brow arch when applying makeup. On the heels of its brand launch, UOMA Beauty is launching a 3-part brow product line to make your brow furbies thick AF. Plus, everything in the collection is under $30.

UOMA Beauty (Uoma meaning "beautiful" in Igbo) is a Nigerian-owned makeup brand that was launched earlier in April by LVMH alum Sharon Chuter. The original release featured a hefty product line with 51 shades of Say What?! Foundation, Stay Woke Concealer, matte and metallic lipsticks, glosses, eyeshadow palettes, eyeliner, and contour/highlight duo sticks. The brand released nearly everything needed for a full face, but starting Oct. 23, your brows will be introduced to Brow Fro.

If the product looks familiar, it's because the brand teased the Brow Fro collection in its initial launch. According to a press release from UOMA Beauty, the Brow Fro collection is a new product category that’s inspired by the urban ‘70s, marking the eras of Soul Train, Disco, and of course, the afro. And the brow products names are proof enough of its roots.

The collection includes Fro-TO-GO, a brow wand, Baby Hair, a brow pencil, and Blow Out, a pomade. Just like Uoma Beauty’s shade categories, the Brow Fro Collection will also carry 6 colors to represent the Black Pearl, Brown Sugar, Bronze Venus, Honey Honey, Fair Lady, and White Pearl shade ranges.

Each product will be sold separately starting at $22. However, the brand announced there’s “a holiday gift set to launch mid-November.” You can get your brows snatched anywhere from the UOMA Beauty website, Ulta.com, CultBeauty.com, and ASOS. Here’s what to expect in the blow out collection.

Uoma Beauty FRO-TO-GO

Courtesy of Uoma Beauty

The Brow Fro is a 3-in-1 wand to take with you. There’s a triangle-shaped spearhead to create precise brows with a powder finish. You can comb the brows with the built-in brush, but the sheer cream highlighter underneath the brush is primed and prepped for you to create a lifted arch effect. If you're digging this badass Brow Fro-To-Go, you can grab it for $26 on launch day.

Uoma Beauty Baby Hair

Courtesy of Uoma Beauty

Paying homage to the trend of sculpting the perfect curled edges is Bro Fro’s Baby Hair pencil. The pencil will retail for $22 and is dual-sided with an automatic dispense of a fine tip to create brow strokes and a brush to comb out each hair. According to the brand, it’s best used for filling in and extending your brow arch.

Uoma Beauty Blow Out

Courtesy of Uoma Beauty

The last product in the lineup is the long-wearing gel pomade. The pomade is like glue to a drag queen’s (natural) eyebrows in that it lifts each individual hair in a mascara format. The brow pomade will retail for $22 as well, and Blow Out’s nylon fibers simultaneously shape and fill in the brows, so you’re as bushy as can be, but with a lighter weight formula.

There's a whole lot of funkadelic vibes throughout the collection that not only recognizes the decade of puffy afros, but stays true to it's Uoma roots.