Lipstick to a beauty lover is like a chef with their seasonings — it adds flavor. As the season hauls on with sales and gift guides, UOMA Beauty recently dropped a collection of matte liquid lipsticks. And they’re made for the baddest of beauty enthusiasts.

UOMA Beauty already released several lip products during its initial brand launch back in April. The current lineup includes the brand’s Black Magic metallic lipsticks, a line of Boss Gloss Liquid Marble Lip Gloss, and the Badass Icon matte lipstick line. Now, UOMA is extending its lip category with two new products for the holidays.

Introducing BADASS MF and BADASS EXTRA AF, UOMA describes the new lip products in a press release as matte lip fluids. In the category extension, there are two different matte formulas in this holiday drop: one is a long-lasting Matte Fluid and the other is named the Animated Fluid formula with infused shimmers. Ultimately, you get six shades in total between the two formulas. And this is only the beginning of the shade line.

The collection is already available where prices range from $20-$24. However, the line is currently being sold exclusively online at UOMABeauty.com. Ready for these lippies? Here’s what to expect in this bold lip line.

BADASS MF Matte Fluid

Courtesy of UOMA Beauty Courtesy of UOMA Beauty Courtesy of UOMA Beauty Courtesy of UOMA Beauty

Though UOMA has lip products that feel comfortable on the lips, this is the brand's first transfer-proof lip product. The lightweight formula leaves a barely-there feel and comes in shades Agbani (dark plum), Misty (coral mauve), Michelle (firy red), and Donyale (rosy mauve). Each one retails for $20.

BADASS EXTRA AF Animated Fluid

Courtesy of UOMA Beauty Courtesy of UOMA Beauty Courtesy of UOMA Beauty

Making this a true holly jolly collection is the Badass Extra AF animated fluids that leave a metallic matte finish. So far, the brand has only released the shades Ru (the sparkly fuchsia) and Grace (the ruby red). When you apply the animated fluid to your lips, let it dry first. Once you smack your lips together, the glitters in the formula come alive and the more you blot, the more shimmers appear.

This is another collection that alludes to the brand’s message of universal beauty products with its pigmented shade options. When you need a little pop of color and glow for the season, just toss one of these matte lippies in your bag.