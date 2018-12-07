Updates To The CNN Bomb Threat In New York Reveal How The Network Is Responding

On Thursday evening, after a threat forced the entire Time Warner Center to evacuate, updates to the CNN bomb threat reveal everyone has safely exited the building. Now, the NYPD has confirmed it's doing a "sweep-and-search" of the building to confirm the threat was unsubstantiated.

The NYPD tweeted,

Around 10:35pm, a bomb threat was called into the Time Warner Center & the building was evacuated. The threat has not been substantiated at this time; we’re on scene performing a comprehensive sweep-and-search of the facility. We’ll share more info as it becomes available.

Soon after the evacuation, several CNN hosts like Don Lemon and Brian Stelter took to Twitter to keep people up to date on the latest happenings. Lemon tweeted at 10:52 PM, "We were evacuated in the middle of my live show. Bomb threat. We’re running taped programming. NYPD is investigating. Stay tuned."

