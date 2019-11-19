UpWest, Express' New Fashion Brand, Wants You To Get Outdoors

There are some fashion brands that go beyond making you rethink your style — they make you rethink your lifestyle. UpWest, a fashion and lifestyle company by Express, recently launched with the mission of getting you outside so you can enjoy life beyond the daily hustle and bustle. The brand’s comfy clothing made for the outdoors is an easier way to find effortlessly cool looks with comfort at the helm.

With Express as its parent company, UpWest combines fashion and wellness with a series of tees, fleece hoodies, joggers, sherpa sweats, sleepwear, and home goods. What’s even better is the first drop includes pieces under $200. In its debut line that launched on Nov. 7, the brand released a collection of crewneck tees, puffers, a sleep set among other wellness-meets lifestyle pieces. In addition to its mission to get people outside, the brand revealed in a press release that it is also committed to donate up to $1 million a year to charities and organizations that share the same beliefs in comfort as a part of self care.

You can shop the cozy drop now only on UpWest.com where prices start at $24 and sizes available range between XS-XL. Are you here for it? Peep some of the best picks below.

Corduroy Puffer

Corduroy has made its comeback in fashion, and UpWest gives you its take on the classic bomber jacket in this retro fabric. Dress it up or dress it down and it's still a mood for this season's chilly side. Did you hear it comes in blue, too? You're welcome.

Fireside Fleece Jogger

The Fireside Fleece Joggers offer all the comfort you could ask for on the inside. With elastic ankle cuffs and large pockets, you can rock this on your days off or on.

Sherpa Pullover

For the days you want to throw on something and go — the Sherpa pullover will do it for you. Plus, it comes in New Olive and Renaissance Maroon if you're not responsible with whites.

Cozy Turtleneck Sweater

Just like its name, this sweater offers a bear hug to your neck. Long like a tunic and oversized like a tee, you can drown yourself in this warm and cozy piece.

THE Legging

These are named THE Legging for its cozy cuffs. With an adjustable hem on the ankle, even your feet can snuggle up into its rayon and polyester fabric.

If UpWest proves anything, it’s that you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style. These are casual pieces that make the outdoors look oh so cozy.