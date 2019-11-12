Urban Decay's Black Friday Sale Will Offer 25% Off Everything

Urban Decay is getting you ready for New Year's Eve and not just because the brand's got some serious color and glitter to go around. Urban Decay's Black Friday sale is giving customers 25% site wide, and that includes its iconic All Nighter Setting Spray. If there's a time you need an all night product, well, it's New Year's.

While the sparkly, firework-filled beginning of the new decade is still over a month away, Black Friday is coming much faster. Even if you haven't already started planning what sequin-covered piece of clothing you'll be rocking for the midnight party, your face can be taken care of thanks to Urban Decay's Black Friday sale.

According to the brand, the event begins on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28 and extends until Dec. 1. All shoppers will score a 25% off discount, but there's even more happening. Select items will be reduced by 30%, and those who spend $60 or more will get a free Grindhouse sharpener or 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Perversion. If customers spend $75 and up, they'll receive a free eyeshadow single in shade Fireball.

While the Black Friday deals end on Dec 1, Urban Decay's Cyber Monday sale starting the next day with the same discount offers.

With 25% off site wide, there's a plethora of goods to choose from during, but whether it's New Year's Eve related or not, the brand's All Nighter Setting Spray is a must-buy during the shopping holiday.

If you have never experienced the miracle of the brand's hero setting spray, all you have to do is look to its reviews to know that it should be in your Black Friday cart. On the brand's website, the facial mist carries a 4.8 star rating with over 500 reviews, but things get even more impressive with you look at reactions on mass market retailers' sites.

On Sephora, All Nighter as over 9,500 reviews and still carries over a 4-star rating. Plus, it's got a massive 480,000 customer likes. As for Ulta, the product has nearly triple the number of reviews as the brand's website and still has 4.6 stars.

You can also take the brand's word for how good it is. Urban Decay is so confident in All Nighter that it created an entire range based on the spray. From foundation to powder to specially scented versions of the product, All Nighter's under $25 price tag for Black Friday is practically an early Christmas present.

Grab that list of sales you've been making and add Urban Decay's Black Friday to it. Don't forget the setting spray.