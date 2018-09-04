If you haven't heard some of the saddest beauty news to hit the internet in months, the original Naked palette is being discontinued. Yes, it's time to mourn, but don't worry, there's something new on the horizon. The Urban Decay Naked Cherry Collection is coming fans' way, and hopefully, it will help ease some of the pain of the Naked palette's discontinuation. After all, what's the best way to get over a break-up? Move on. Now, you've got a palette you can move on to.

A few weeks ago, news of the Naked Cherry palette popped up on popular beauty Instagram account TrendMood. The post showcased a gorgeous new Naked palette filled with red, pinks, and peach hues that's basically on trend AF. If you took millennial pink, mixed in some deeper tones, and threw in a dash of multiple finishes, you'd have the palette. Urban Decay, however, had yet to announce whether or not the palette was actually coming next for the brand.

On Tuesday, they did just that. The Urban Decay Naked Cherry palette is officially the next member of the Naked palette family, but as it turns out, it's not alone. The Naked Cherry Collection is a wide range of products from the brand, but when can you buy them?

As of press time, Urban Decay has not revealed the date for the launch of the new collection. In fact, TrendMood doesn't seem to have the low down on the release as of yet, either. However, lately, the account has been posting images of holiday items from brands. Could this be coming just in time to make the greatest stocking stuffer ever? Potentially. After all, it is September, and typically holiday goodies start rolling out in October. These new Naked products could be launching right around the corner.

What's inside the Naked Cherry Collection? It's a little bit of everything the brand has to offer. Obviously, the biggest piece of the puzzle is the new Naked Cherry palette. Alongside it, though, fans will also have the opportunity to snag the iconic Urban Decay All-Nighter Setting Spray in a new cherry scent, three new Vice lipsticks, two 24/7 Glide On Eye Pencils, and a Naked Cherry face palette. See? A little bit of everything.

How are fans feeling about the news? They're pretty stoked to have another Naked paletted coming their way.

For some, it's a dream come true.

Others are already obsessed with new palette.

Meanwhile, some fans are asking the important questions like whether or not the palette will smell like Cherry like Too Faced's Peaches & Cream collection. Looks like they'll just have to wait and see.

While Urban Decay has yet to officially announce when the Naked Cherry Collection comes out, fans can make pretty good guesses that it'll be just in time to do some holiday shopping. Be on the lookout for more information from the brand regarding the collection and start saving up your cash for this gorgeous collection.