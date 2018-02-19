For those of you not into President's Day sales, there's still something special about Feb. 19. According to the beauty world, the day also marks National Lash Day. To celebrate, Urban Decay created Double Team Special Effect Colored Mascara that is, well, exactly like it sounds. The double-sided mascara comes in five different colors and will instantly get you excited for spring.

Urban Decay has already proven that they've nailed the long, dark lash look. Now, they're coming out with something better than you could have possibly imagined. According to the announcement photos, the product comes in blue, purple, teal, yellow, and pink. One side has a cream mascara, similar to the one that you're used to using, with some extra high-color pigmentation. The other has a shimmer in the same hue, so you can add dimension into any look.

Unfortunately, the announcement only shares the product and none of the specifics. The brand didn't say when the Double Team Special Effect Colored Mascara will be available to shop, but all signs lead to soon. Bustle reached out to the brand for comment on price and release date. Until then, you'll have to live vicariously through the Instagram posts.

From the looks of the images, this mascara is no joke. With just one pass, lashes are left with incredible curl and color. The video shows the cream side being applied to the top lashes and the shimmery shade on the bottom. Once you see the color payout, you'll be wishing it was festival season already.

According to Wende Zomnir, the founding partner at Urban Decay, the mascara also doubles as a colorful eyebrow product as well. Because there's nothing better than a double-sided, double-duty beauty product. Spring has almost sprung in your makeup bag, and this brand is here to help you out a little bit.

While only three images have been posted on social media so far, fans are freaking out about both the innovative product and the color options. Although the product is not exactly the most practical, it's a clear sign that spring launches are on the way. Whether you're looking to wear this around the house or sport it to the upcoming festival, you really can't go wrong.

The brand is no stranger to mascaras, either. They currently off four different formulas in full and mini sizes and there's even a lash primer. This will be the brand's first colorful one though, so it's something to be excited about. Urban Decay has always been known for standing out and giving an edgy look. This product is no different.

Oh, and the sneak peek isn't the only great thing about National Lash Day. According to the website, the brand is giving away a free travel sized mascara with any purchase of $35 or more. No mascara is off limited either, which means that you can pick the perfect one for you. All you have to do is use the code LASHDAY at checkout. The deal will only be available until Feb. 19 at 11:59pm EST.

Each mascara, which will be available in teal, blue, purple, pink, and yellow, has a matching eyeliner as well. While the two are not made exclusively for one another, it is awfully convenient that you'll have the pair.

Get your wallet ready, because there's a good chance that this launch is right around the corner. There's no word on the price, but other mascaras range from $20 to $24 on the website. You'll want to make sure you over-save so you can get one of every single color.

Other brands have tried to nail this product, but often times the color payout isn't strong enough. If the Instagram videos are any indication, this could be the one that packs the most colorful punch.