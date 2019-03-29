The final season of Game of Thrones is coming, leaving many fans in mourning. But with the last episodes airing in April, beauty brands are keeping the seven kingdoms alive by launching GoT-inspired products. For makeup lovers who want to rule like Khaleesi, Urban Decay launched a Game of Thrones-inspired makeup line, and the entire collection brings fans the fire and the ice.

The creators behind the popular HBO show and the makers of the original Naked Palette announced they were collaborating in a new collection in February 2019. Makeup lovers will find shades in this collection where they can go stark mad with reds like a Targaryen king or embrace their inner icy white walker with cool tones.

According to a press release, the entire collection is inspired by the seven kingdoms and the women of Westeros. Fans can buy a 3D pop-up eyeshadow palette with 20 slay-worthy shades, a highlight palette, 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils, Vice Lipsticks, a lip and cheek tint, and brushes to battle a sickening face beat.

The collection is officially available to snag on April 19 on Urban Decay's website and will roll out to all other retailers by May 2 on sephora.com, ulta.com, and macys.com. Plus, the line will be available to try and buy at Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and select Macy’s stores.

There's a kingdom for everyone in this launch, so here's what's in the collection for the beauty lovers of Westeros.

Game of Thrones Eyeshadow Palette

Game of Thrones Eyeshadow Palette $65 Urban Decay

Fans can follow the House of Stark, Targaryen, Lannister, or even the night king himself in this palette. Each set of shades represents each house and reflects different tones with each color. Allies of House of Stark will find smoky mattes and neutral shimmers, House Targaryen-inspired shades feature jewel-tone shimmers, the House of Lannister show regal metallic mattes and sinister shimmers, and the white walker shades include cool, icy shimmers, of course.

Game of Thrones Mother of Dragons Highlight Palette

Mother of Dragons Highlight Palette $36 Urban Decay

The dragon egg-imprint in these killer highlighters represent Khaleesi's babies. These new glow-induced shades of Urban Decay's Afterglow Highlighter honor the Mother of Dragons and her children in the shades Drogon, a frosted pink, Viserion, a metallic golden nude, and Rhaegal, a metallic bronze.

Game of Thrones Dracarys Lip & Cheek Stain

Dracarys Lip And Cheek Stain $26 Urban Decay

The only universal color in this collection is the Dracarys Lip & Cheek stain that's inspired by the High Valyrian command for “dragonfire”. For a light color to bring your face to life, it's recommended to apply one to two drops onto the fingertips and blend away.

Game of Thrones 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil

Game of Thrones 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil $22 Urban Decay

There are four shades in the 24/7 eye Pencils in Dragon Smoke, a smoky gray metallic shade, Lannister Gold, an icy gold, Winterfell Snow, an iridescent blue shade, and The Night King, a shimmery dark turquoise.

Game of Thrones Vice Lipsticks

Game of Thrones Vice Lipsticks $19 Urban Decay

The bullet lipsticks designed for makeup fans of the seven kingdoms can set off a killer look. The four shades — Cersei Lannister, a bright metallic bronze, Daenerys Targaryen, a fiery metallic red, Sansa Stark, a warm peach nude, and White Walker, a deep berry-wine — are made of a creamy soft formula that gives every shade a high color payoff.

Game of Thrones Large Eyeshadow Brush

Jon Snow's Longclaw Large Eyeshadow Brush $28 Urban Decay

Slay a cut crease with Jon Snow's Longclaw sword, in the shape of a large eyeshadow brush, of course. Perfect for blending out shadows and laying down pigments, this brush works just as hard as Valyrian steel.

Game of Thrones Flat Eyeshadow Brush

Arya Stark's Needle Flat Eyeshadow Brush $28 Urban Decay

Small with a big impact, this flat eyeshadow brush is inspired Arya Stark's needle sword. Used for more precise eyeshadow artistry, this brush creates all the details for a killer eye look.

Regardless of which house you rep, there's a battle to be won, so go out winning in style. Besides, it's all for the throne from here.