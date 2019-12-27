When it comes to iconic makeup products, Urban Decay's All Nighter Setting Spray almost always makes the list. The well-reviewed, top-selling product is one of the brand's staples, and in a YouTube video, founder Wende Zomnir runs down the two newest products to hit the Urban Decay line. Now, there's an All Nighter Face Primer and All Nighter Ultra Matte Setting Spray joining the family.

In the video, Zomnir debuts the brand's new All Nighter Ultra Matte Setting Spray first. Just like its iconic sister product, the new Ultra Matte All Nighter is vegan, cruelty-free, oil free, and paraben free, and it promises to set your makeup in place, well, all night long. However, the biggest difference is in the name itself. While the original setting spray delivers a skin-like, satin finish post makeup application, the new addition will make sure that your oils stay controlled for up to 16 hours imparting a matte finish.

For those looking to create a reliable makeup base, the new Urban Decay All Nighter Primer is where it's at. In the video, Zomnir explains, "We took the best of All Nighter and packed it into a primer." According to the founder, the new base product is designed to extend your makeup wear time by 8 hours, boost hydration, and blur pores and fine lines.

Urban Decay Cosmetics on YouTube

The best part of the launch, however, may be that you're able to take advantage of the new All Nighter products in time for your midnight revelries on New Year's Eve. Both the primer and setting spray are available now, and you can snag them basically anywhere you'd usually shop for your high-end beauty products.

Both are available at the Urban Decay website, in-store and online at Sephora in-store, at Ulta and Ulta.com, and Macy's online and in select Macy's stores. As for the price, the All Nighter Ultra Matte Setting Spray will retail for $33 (the same cost as the original), and the All Nighter primer will ring in at $36.

The new primer and setting spray aren't Urban Decay's first time expanding the All Nighter range, though. The brand has an entire All Nighter collection that includes the original setting spray, a pollution protection version of the makeup setter, a full coverage foundation, and a water proof setting powder. Clearly, the brand knows the power of its iconic product.

With New Year's Eve well on its way and a likely need to have your face last until midnight (and let's be honest, probably later than that), Urban Decay's new All Nighter Primer and Ultra Matte Setting Spray couldn't come at a better time.