If your Instagram explore page is any indication, ‘90s trends aren’t going away anytime soon. Get your distressed jeans and crop tops in check because an Urban Outfitters x Skechers collection is here. The collaboration will give you the hint of animal print — and '90s nostalgia — you've been dying to wear as you transition into fall.

Urban Outfitters and Skechers have brought their fashion forces together to develop two exclusive styles of the chunkiest Skecher shoes ever. One pair is designed with a cool cow print, while the other is decorated in a bold leopard print. Shoppers can choose between the two styles, which are available in sizes 5 through 10 with half size offered. The shoes are limited edition and exclusive to Urban Outfitters for $95, though they are currently on sale online and in stores for $74.

According to a Skechers press release, the sneaker brand has been on the chunky shoe trend since its Skechers Energy shoe was released in 1999. Eight years later, the brand introduced the original D’Lites in 2007 as a lighter-weight version of its original Energy shoe. As the years went on, the chunky ‘90s silhouette only got thicker. Now, the shoes in the recent Urban Outfitters drop, which are called Skechers D’Lites 3.0, have the brand's thickest sole ever.

Skechers UO Exclusive D'Lites 3.0 Leopard Sneaker

The D'Lite 3.0 shoe is constructed with a flexible rubber traction outsole with 2.75 inches in heel height and 1.75 inches in platform height, per the Urban Outfitters' description. The height, though, doesn't affect the comfort of these shoes since the insoles are cushioned with Skechers' Air Cool memory foam. Not to mention, the shoe also has a shock-absorbing midsole, so your piggies are comfortable at all hours of the day.

Skechers UO Exclusive D'Lites 3.0 Cow Print Sneaker

Prints can be tricky to wear, especially in the form of chunky sneakers. However, when paired with a pair of medium washed mom jeans, you'll have a simple go-to look for a casual outing. If you're still in season transition mode, a midi skirt with these sneaks could be a quick work outfit with some comfortable flare.

Urban Outfitters and Skechers are two brands that came straight out of the '90s, so they are the perfect duo to trust with a decade revival. With the popular dad shoe already having an established comeback for years, these two dope prints will keep you right on trend.