In recent months, lawmakers in several states have passed a series of draconian restrictions on abortion, including a near-complete ban on the procedure in Alabama. In an interview with the Guardian, a United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights said that the U.S. abortion bans are clearly "torture," and amount to a human rights violation.

“We have not called it out in the same way we have other forms of extremist hate, but this is gender-based violence against women, no question,” Kate Gilmore, the UN's deputy high commissioner for human rights, told the Guardian. “It’s clear it’s torture – it’s a deprivation of a right to health.”

Gilmore said that the UN committee tasked with monitoring the implementation of the the nine core UN human rights instruments have all separately concluded that “the absolute prohibition of abortion ... is against human rights." She also noted that restrictions on abortion disproportionately harm marginalized women.

“We have to stand with the evidence and facts and in solidarity with women, and in particular young women and minority women who are really under the gun," Gilmore said. "This doesn’t affect well-off women in the same way as women with no resources, or able-bodied women the way it affects disabled women, and urban women the way it affects rural women."

In May, Alabama passed a law that bans abortion at any point after conception, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Several other states have passed restrictions on abortion in recent months as well, including six-week bans in Ohio, Georgia, Missouri, Louisiana and elsewhere. Most of those laws are currently being challenged in the courts and haven't yet taken effect yet.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, outlawing abortion does not decrease the number of abortions in a country. In fact, on a per capita basis, abortions are slightly more common in countries that have banned it altogether: The abortion rate in countries with outright prohibitions on abortion is 37 out of 10,000 women, while in countries that allow abortion with no restrictions, that rate is 34 out of 10,000 women, according to Guttmacher.

