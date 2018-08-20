Everyone once in a while, we need a reminder that we are indeed living in one long, dark Black Mirror episode — and today that reminder comes in the form of some very worrying data about how much we use our phones before bed.

A survey from Asurion, a global tech solutions company, asked 2,000 U.S. adults who live with their spouse or partner about their phone habits. They found the number one activity people participated in before going to sleep was using their phone. Not sex, not chatting with their partner, not reading a book — but using their phone. In fact, around 25 percent of respondents said that their phone was the last thing they saw before they closed their eyes. Charlie Brooker can indeed see the future.

Despite report after report saying that we're on our phone too much, we don't seem to be able to kick the habit. Phubbing, the phenomenon of ignoring someone for your phone, is rife — and it may be that phones are affecting how our brains work on a more basic level. "Mobile phones can have a negative impact on our attention span, as well as our ability to open up and communicate with others,” David Brudö, co-founder and CEO at mental wellbeing and personal development app Remente, tells Bustle.

And, as the data from Asurion shows, phone use is certainly affecting our love life. Here's what else they found.

1 Nearly 3/4 Of People Bring Their Phone To Bed Ashley Batz/Bustle This one isn't a surprise, though it is pretty depressing. Nearly 75 percent of those surveyed bring their phone into bed with them, which is where a lot of the trouble begins.

2 The Average Couple Brings Their Phone To Bed 4x A Week Ashley Batz/Bustle The average couple brings their phone into the bedroom four times a week. That means couples are bringing their phones to bed most of the time and, when they're on it, they're not just doing a quick check.

3 People Spend 40 Minutes On Their Phone In Bed With Their Partner Ashley Batz/Bustle People aren't bringing their phones to bed just to set their alarms or answer a quick text. Instead, the average couples surfs their phone for a full 40 minutes when they bring it to bed with them. This is a prolonged bedtime activity.

4 93% Sleep With Their Phone Within Arm's Reach Ashley Batz/Bustle Is it really necessary to have it that close? Instagram will still be there in the morning, right?

5 10% Sleep With It Under Their Pillow Ashley Batz/Bustle Well, some people want it even closer. Ten percent sleep with it under their pillow, which begs a lot of questions. Like, how does the pillow not light on fire? Why would you want something hard there? Don't you worry you'll dial someone embarrassing with your cheek?

6 Over 1/3 Said Their Partner's Phone Use Impacts Their Sex Life Ashley Batz/Bustle With just how present phones seem to be in bed, it's probably not a shock that 35 percent of those surveyed said their partner's phone use impacted their sex life. How could it not? If you're scrolling for 40 minutes, four time a week and it's the last thing you see before you fall asleep, when is there time for sex?