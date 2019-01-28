Rent Live, like other musicals events before it, is all about the social media reactions. Valentina's performance in Rent Live got mixed reviews from the fans of them and the show. Embracing the imperfections is key to the live musical experience.

For those unfamiliar with the performer, here is their official bio from FOX:

Valentina is known for competing on the ninth season of Emmy winning “RuPaul's Drag Race” and will return to “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.” They were awarded the Miss Congeniality award, voted by the fans. Valentina has appeared in Elle magazine Mexico, Paper magazine and Vogue.com, as well as on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” and “Access Hollywood.” They currently are the face of Mexican fashion designer Benito Santos’ latest collection.

The live crowd was screaming during Angel's debut.







