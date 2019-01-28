While anything can happen on live TV (and in live theater), FOX's Rent Live had a major problem even before the show aired on Jan. 27. Roger actor Brennin Hunt was injured during Rent Live rehearsals. Yet, you may have not realized that while watching the show from your couch since Hunt appeared in the beginning of the production as he sang Roger's signature song, "One Song Glory." As the cast explained after Hunt and Tinashe performed "Light My Candle" as Roger and Mimi, Hunt broke his foot during Saturday's dress rehearsal. That means that in order to have the rather essential character of Roger for the performance, most of Rent Live is actually not live.

Just a few hours before Rent Live was set to premiere, The Hollywood Reporter wrote how Hunt had been injured during dress rehearsal on Jan. 27. "Last night during a live performance of Fox's production of Rent, one of the actors, Brennin Hunt, was injured. But in the spirit of Rent, everyone — producers and cast, original and current — is dedicated to ensuring that tonight’s broadcast must, and will, go on," FOX said in a statement. FOX also had noted that taped segments would be used to feature Roger, which the cast confirmed during Sunday's show when Mark actor Jordan Fisher said, "Most of what you see tonight will come from last night's performance."

From your seat on the couch, you may not even realize that Hunt wasn't there for the real live show since the dress rehearsal was also in front of an audience. And Hunt will eventually show up on stage for the actual live Sunday performance. Fisher added in the cast's address, "We've all rallied together to rework the final act, so that all of us — including Brennin and the original Broadway cast of Rent — can perform it for you live."

