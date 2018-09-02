Well, it looks like congratulations are in order! Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent just got engaged to longtime boyfriend Randall Emmett, according to People. Trailing the outlet's report — published Sunday morning, Sept. 2 — by a few minutes, Kent announced the engagement news herself via an exceedingly heartwarming Instagram post that doubled as a sort of mini tribute to her new fiancé.

"Last night was the best night of my entire life," she wrote. And why's that, again? Because the "man of her dreams" (to borrow Kent's own turn of phrase) finally got down on one knee, that's why! Captioning a sweet string of photos that picture the newly-engaged pair looking very much in love along the shores of Cabo San Lucas over the weekend, Kent continued the announcement post, writing,

"I got engaged to the man of my dreams. I get to call this amazing human my fiancé! An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he's here. I'm the happiest girl in the world."

More to come...