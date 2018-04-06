Another Vander-charming Bravoverse crossover has occurred. As is apparently wont to happen while neither show is filming, some Vanderpump Rules stars and some Southern Charm stars hung out this week. This time around, the players were Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright, Shep Rose, and Austen Kroll. The four reality stars met up in Charleston during — wait for it — Jax Taylor’s sister’s bachelorette party.

No, these Bravolebrities didn't just happen to run into each other while they were out and about. The number one guy of Pump Rules set up this oh-so special gathering. When Brittany and Kristen headed out to the Holy City to celebrate Jenny Cauchi’s impending nuptials, Jax tweeted, “@kristendoute @BNCartwright @ShepRose and the rest, take care of my sister!!! Bring her home in one piece. But have tons of fun.”

Shep replied that he didn’t realize that the bachelorette festivities were happening this weekend, and then added, “Happy to meet up with them and show around.” And when it comes to partying, Shep sure is a man of is a word.

Here they are. Four Bravolebrities and a sibling of a Bravolebrity in all of their Bravolebrity glory. Wow, what a group of good time Charlies.

And here they are with the rest of Jenny's friends.

OK, this is fun and fine and cool and all... but why couldn’t this have happened while either Southern Charm or Vanderpump Rules was filming? Can’t at least one of the many Pump/Charm hangouts go down while the Bravo cameras are rolling? Fans have had to watch these crossover friendships blossom from afar (i.e., via social media) for way too long. It is high time the Pumpers take a trip to Charleston while at least one of the two shows is in the middle of taping.

Let us viewers be a part of the mayhem that unfolds every time these two groups of extremely talented partiers join forces. And yes, "part of the mayhem" does indeed mean "watch the mayhem on our television sets."

And if this crossover were to happen on one of the two shows, it almost certainly would not feel like a forced gimmick. The reason: They're actually buds who make an effort to maintain their long-distance friendships. As Naomie recently told E! News,

"We stay in touch the same way any friends do. Text, the occasional FaceTime and leaving very idolatrous comments on each other's social media."

And, of course, they visit one another.

They literally fly across the county to hang out with each other. That's some real-deal friend stuff.

When E! News asked Pumper Stassi Schroeder about her cast’s bond with the Southern Charm roster back in February, she said,

“I adore them. I had some of them on my podcast and we just instantly became best friends. Naomie Olindo and Danni Baird and Craig Conover and Shep Rose became a part of our group of friends.”

In July 2016, Craig Conover was a guest on Stassi's podcast, Straight Up with Stassi. They immediately hit it off, and not before long, Stassi and her co-stars became buddies with several members of the Southern Charm roster.

But this wasn't the first Pump/Charm connection. A few months before Craig and Stassi’s friendship began, Jax and Shep clicked at the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 1 premiere. As Shep told Bravo’s The Daily Dish back in 2016,

“I met him and Tom [Schwartz] at the Below Deck Mediterranean opening and they were both really cool. We went out had a few drinks and they couldn't be nicer really, so if they want to hang out I'm down to hang. I need some new friends.”

And Season 7 of Pump Rules — assuming Season 7 happens, that is — needs to take a trip to Charleston.