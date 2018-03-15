According to reports, Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Donald Jr., the president's eldest son, on Thursday. The couple first met in 2003, and have been married since 2005.

The news was first broken by Page Six, following reports earlier this week alleging that people close to the family believed the pair were approaching divorce. Those initial reports claim that Don Jr.'s increasing distance from Vanessa, as well as changes in his personality since his father became president and he became more combative and controversial on social media, exacerbated the couple's issues.

According to The New York Daily News, the filings in the Manhattan Supreme Court list the divorce as "uncontested," which would mean it's an agreed-upon split. The pair have five children together.

According to People magazine, a source that occasionally socializes with Vanessa and Don Jr. claims that the couple were "living separate lives" in the run-up to the divorce filing.

"I heard for a while they have been living separate lives… Even before all this Trump presidency stuff started they weren’t good and their marriage was strained," the source reportedly told People. Bustle has reached out to the Trump Organization, the family's private company, for comment.

According to The Daily Beast, in addition to Don Jr.'s controversial presence on Twitter, his robust travel and vacation schedule took a toll on the relationship. In addition to his professional duties and his informal role as one of his father's political surrogates ― he visited Pennsylvania earlier this week in an unsuccessful bid to rally GOP voters in support of congressional candidate Rob Saccone

