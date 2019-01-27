As the country's economy has continued to plummet, Venezuela's government has found itself in the middle of a legitimacy crisis. And as the battle over leadership carries on, Venezuela's president accused the U.S. of organizing a coup, pointing to the fact that some U.S. leaders have vocally backed the opposition group, according to CNN.

Speaking to CNN Turk, the network's Turkish outlet, sitting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that he believed President Donald Trump "despises" Venezuela, and that his attempts to reach out to his American counterpart have been fruitless.

"I think he's overwhelmed with his domestic problem and, I believe, I think he despises us," Maduro said. "He despises all of America and the Caribbean. I think he despises the world."

"This is the reason for the coup," he continued, per CNN. "They don't want us to get better. They sabotage us and try to destroy the economic system."

Any pre-existing tensions between the United States and Maduro's government were amplified late last week when the Trump administration recognized self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido, leader of the National Assembly, as the country's legitimate leader.

"The people of Venezuela have courageously spoken out against Maduro and his regime and demanded freedom and the rule of law," Trump said in a statement, according to NBC News.

In response, Maduro attempted to end diplomatic relations with the United States, ordering all U.S. diplomats to leave the country within 72 hours. The U.S. State Department, however, said that Maduro had no authority to make such a command. On Saturday, Maduro retracted his demand, which was framed by many news outlets as an attempt to defuse the ongoing tensions.

The next day, however, in his Sunday CNN Turk interview, Maduro maintained that his country was "the victim of a US conspiracy," according to CNN.

