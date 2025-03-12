Your Tarot Reading For Wednesday, March 12

Today’s tarot card is the Ten of Pentacles. With its lush gardens and sprinkle of gold coins, it points to things like abundance, wealth, and the possibility of extra cash coming your way. It’s also related to family, tradition, and stability. (Think: earth sign vibes.)

That’s why the Ten of Pentacles is thought to be a good omen. It suggests the universe is on your side, everything you’ve been working towards is falling into place, and you’re about to feel rich in more ways than one.

The most obvious take is that good things are coming your way at work, like a raise or promotion, or that you’ve recently scored one and officially need to celebrate. If you’re craving a splurge, go ahead. This is the a time to treat yourself.

The Ten of Pentacles is also a nice reminder to appreciate the other security nets you have in your life, as well as the little moments of calm that you’ve worked so hard for. You might find yourself looking around the cute apartment you’ve created with a sense of peace, or appreciating how your rescue cat has officially settled in. (No seriously, how cute are they sleeping in the sun?) Keep investing your energy into these areas of your life, and you’ll feel richer than a billionaire — at least, on the inside.

For some, this card could be a clue to call someone who always has your back. It doesn’t matter if you talk every day or haven’t chatted in months. Give them a ring and steer the convo towards deeper things, like family traditions and the past.

Can you ask them to pass down your grandmother’s beloved recipes? Or reminisce about your friendship’s origin story? Pick a topic that feels meaningful and nostalgic, and you’ll feel more fulfilled than if you were simply yapping about work or the weather. This is what the Ten of Pentacles is all about.

Since this card represents security, it might also be a sign you aren’t as stable as you want to be — yet. This can be a powerful epiphany. If you’d love to build yourself a community, find a partner, or save more money, spend the day brainstorming about the small habits you can put in place right now that’ll help you feel more settled in the future.

For more, check out your horoscope.