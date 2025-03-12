Emotional clarity arrives this morning. Solutions are clicking into place as you begin your day under the logical and efficient Virgo moon. A productive attitude and orderly routine will push you forward.

By midday, the creative sun crosses responsible Saturn, bringing a realistic lens to your aspirations. With strict discipline, you will build lasting foundations for your long-term goals. Don’t underestimate the power of unwavering focus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) The weight of your past is holding you back. Forget about what went wrong, Aries. What did you learn from your hardest experiences?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It takes great discipline to achieve your dreams. However, a network of like-minded people will motivate and inspire you. Make sure you have supportive friends at your side.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Hopes and wishes aren’t enough to climb the ranks in your career; you need endurance and a solid plan. You’ll achieve greater success and recognition in your field when you earn a reputation for being as ambitious as you are responsible.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Make a decision, Cancer. Will you book the flight, sign up for a course, embark on a spiritual retreat, or hire professional help? Waste no more time in solidifying your commitment.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’ve tried the easygoing approach. Now it’s time to get serious about managing your finances, tackling your debts, and resolving emotional troubles. Ignorance isn’t always bliss.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Play it safe when entering a serious partnership or agreement — don’t rely on faith alone. Signing a contract will make both parties feel secure.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You may feel an increasing sense of duty to help others. However, neglecting your health and responsibilities could harm you in the long run. Remember, you need to be your first priority.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) When life gets busy, make fun a nonnegotiable. Be prepared to combat anything that infringes on your fixed date night, evening art class, or weekly sports practice.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Take a hard look at your home life or familial dynamics. Are you actively creating stability? Make an effort to carry out traditions, or share your emotional struggles rather than self-isolating.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Have you been putting off important decisions? Neglecting emails and texts? A straightforward conversation will help you get focused and curb distractions. Tell someone what’s on your mind.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Get a grip on your spending. Avoiding an unnecessary purchase could mean you have extra funds to treat yourself to something of greater value later.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Release the pressure of external expectations by setting a new standard for yourself. Be realistic about what you can accomplish, and you won’t feel like you’re falling behind.

