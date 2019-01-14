Love, beauty, romance, luxury — these are a few of Venus' favorite things. In astrology, the planet Venus is believed to rule over all of the aforementioned areas of our lives, so when it moves into a new sign, you can bet we're going to feel the effects when it comes to our love life, our spending money, and even our aesthetic. Venus is in Sagittarius as of Jan. 7, after spending about a month in the deep and occasionally dark sign of Scorpio. Venus energy in Scorpio was intense, focused, and hyper-intimate, while Sagittarius makes Venusian matters feel much more free-spirited, buoyant, and open-minded. We can expect this energy to keep on rolling through the end of the month, as Venus will be in Sagittarius through Feb. 3.

Let's quickly talk about Sag and its influence on our darling Venus. Sagittarius is a fire sign represented by the archer, and its energy is that of a worldly traveler. It loves to seek knowledge, expand its mind, and experience new things, people, and places. Sag is also highly optimistic — you can assume this archer's arrow is pointed directly up at the sky, aiming straight for the stars. Overall, it's a fun and buoyant energy that's simultaneously philosophical and smart, so it's bringing that quick-witted and free-spirited vibe to Venus' entire realm this month.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust about Venus' month-long jaunt through this wild n' free fire sign. "Venus in Sagittarius will make us all want to live to the fullest and take big gambles in love and money," she shares. "Remember to try to hedge bets on yourself in order to win big, as the most important relationship of all is the one you have with yourself." Sag is considered a lucky sign, so letting loose a little bit when it comes to love, pleasure, money, and even your aesthetic can pay off if you do so thoughtfully.

So, what do our love, romance, and pleasure departments look like as Venus moves through Sag? As astrologer Annabel Gat noted in her always-enlightening Instagram stories, "Venus in Sagittarius does not want to do Netflix and chill. It wants to do lecture and chill." We're likely going to find ourselves seeking mentally stimulating experiences for pleasure — so going to a interesting lecture, visiting a museum and analyzing each exhibit, or getting into a deep chat about philosophy over drinks is going to be a very Venus-in-Sag type of date night, whether with a lover or just your friends. Pencil some fun and thought-provoking cultural experiences into your calendar for January, because you're likely to find those sorts of adventures extra satisfying during this transit.

As for relationships, this free-spirited sign is definitely going to infect us with a desire for excitement and new experiences. Slow or boring routines aren't going to cut it, so if you're single, you may find yourself branching out and seeking something out of the norm. You'll likely have a lot of fun, but no need to take anything too seriously — just enjoy the ride and good conversation. If you're in a relationship, make a concerted effort to spice things up this month, because you run the risk of feeling tied down and easily distracted by other shiny and unfamiliar prospects during this transit. Traveling together (one of Sagittarius' favorite activities!) is a great way to mix things up right now, as are any of the aforementioned date night ideas. Trying new things is going to be a major theme.

Here's the thing: Venus also rules over finances, especially when it comes to luxury purchases, so be careful not to go too wild when it comes to frivolous spending. Sag is an adventurer at heart but has the potential to be reckless or overly idealistic, so have your fun — just not at the expense of your bank account post-transit.

That all said, all signs are going to be feeling the effects of this exciting transit. Stardust weighed in with a bit of advice regarding how Venus in Sagittarius will affect each zodiac sign when it comes to love, money, aesthetics, and more. Here's what to expect and how to make the most of it.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As fire signs, you and Sag have something major in common: A great love for freedom. Embrace that fully when it comes to your love life this month. "You are now drawn to relationships which allow you to feel free and limitless," shares Stardust. "This will inspire you to think outside the box and have fun."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus rules money, honey, and having the planet in lucky Sag is bestowing some financial blessings upon your sweet self this month, Taurus. "You are receiving a payback and help from your community with money — embrace the financial gifts and enjoy the generosity," advises Stardust.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've been feeling your feels with some deep intensity, Gem, so keep things light, simple, and intellectually stimulating when it comes to partnerships this month and you'll thrive. "Peace, love, and understanding are on the forefront of your mind, allowing you to harmonize your relationships after the post eclipse drama," explains Stardust.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus in Sag's social and adventure-seeking influence is going to make you want to get a little wild and have some fun, so come on out of your shell. As Stardust advises, "Take time out from the daily grind and go out for a fun night of dancing and exotic food — live it up, Cancer!"

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

With the planet of beauty and aesthetics in a fellow fire sign, you're going to be feeling super stimulated and open-minded creatively. "You are flowing with creativity, as you blossom your artistic endeavors on a global scale," shares Stardust. Share your vision with the world, Leo!

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Venus is making you extra sensi to the aesthetics of your space this month, so embrace the Sag influence by giving your home a more worldly look. "Redecorating your home with souvenirs from your travels will spruce up your interior world and beautify your pad," advises Stardust.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As a sign naturally ruled by Venus, this placement may have your ever-balanced sign feeling a little off kilter. "You may put your foot in your mouth, by accidentally blurting out wrong sentiments," warns Stardust. "Think before you speak, Libra. Use flowery words instead of fierce language."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Lucky you, Scorpio, because this transit is making it rain for you finance-wise and lightening up your mood in general. "Your bank account will he fired up with funds, boosting high due to Venus’s journey in the financial sector of your chart," explains Stardust.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

With Venus in your sign, you've got the good luck fairy on your side this month — and you should seek any pleasure you desire. "You’re feeling good, Sag! Take time to treat yourself these next few weeks by indulging in an exotic meal and mini road trip," advises Stardust. "Also, bet big! You may even win!"

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Venus loves her some pampering and self-care, and this month's transit is going to make you crave that indulgent TLC. "Take some time for yourself away from the limelight," advises Stardust. "Indulge in self care by treating yourself to a massage and a bubble bath to unwind."

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're going to be feeling the love coming from more than just a romantic partner this month, Aqua — you'll be feeling it flowing through from all your partnerships. "Your friends will be beneficial to you at this time, bringing hope through their charitable efforts bestowed upon you," explains Stardust.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

What you need from this transit, Pisces, is some major boosts in pleasure — and that'll likely come to you in the form of a lil' financial boon. "A promotion or raise is in the cards for you at work in the next few weeks, which will make you feel professionally appreciated," shares Stardust. Feel the love (and money) rainin' down on you.