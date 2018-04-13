It's the most wonderful time of the year, and no, it's not Christmas in April. It's beauty lovers' favorite seasonal sale, and honestly, the VIB Rouge deals in Sephora's spring 2018 Beauty Insider Sale will have people abandoning their favorite traditional holidays in honor of this sale.

What exactly is the VIB Rouge sale? It's when beauty addicts can rationalize spending hundreds of dollars on makeup and skincare thanks to a 15 percent discount. For Sephora's Beauty Insiders, there's three levels: Insider, VIB, and Rouge. Members who qualify for Rouge status have spent $1,000, VIB members have reached $350, and there's no minimum amount for those in the Insider community.

During the sale, everyone will eventually get a discount, but there's a hierarchy. First, it's the VIB Rouge members. They have first access to shop products using a code that gives them 15 percent off their purchase. While VIB members will also get 15 percent off, during this sale, being able to shop early means getting your hands on products before anyone else in case they ultimately sell out.

That's the thing. The VIB Rouge deals are the killer out of them all. 15 percent off hyped up products with early access to shop them during the annual Beauty Insider Sale means snatching up your most wanted goods. But what are some of the best deals? There's a lot to go around.

Fenty Beauty Body Lava Body Luminizer $50.15 (originally $59) Fans of Fenty Beauty fell in love with Body Lava as soon as they saw Rihanna use it on her Instagram. Unfortunately, it's the brand most expensive product ringing in at almost $60, and fans have definitely noticed. Good news, though. During the Sephora VIB Rouge Sale, this beauty comes with a 15 percent off discount.

If you're looking for a well-loved skin care product to try, look no further than Tatcha's The Water Cream. Not only does it have a 4.3 out of 5 star rating with nearly 1,000 reviews, but it's also been the retailer's best selling moisturizer.

Lancome Teint Idol Ultra Longwear Foundation $39.95 (originally $47) A foundation from Lancôme obviously comes with a hefty price tag, but with a VIB Rouge sale, it's totally worth it. This product is a favorite of beauty gurus like Jaclyn Hill and NikkieTutorials, and is there a higher recommendation than that?

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder $32.30 (originally $38) $38 will get you a high quality foundation, and for some, spending that much on a powder instead seems excessive. Thank god for 15 percent off, though, right? If you're seeking a fan favorite YouTube product to set your face? This is it.

Tatcha The Silk Canvas Protective Primer $44.20 (originally $52) Why yes, a $52 primer does exist. Despite the high cost, the Tatcha Silk Canvas has become Sephora's best selling primer even without the VIB Rouge sale. If you're curious why people are willing to drop that much cash, now is your time to find out.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $339.15 (originally $399) Admittedly, 15 percent off isn't going to make this hair dryer a practical purchase, but more than likely, it's one of the only discounts you'll see on this Allure Best of Beauty winner. Now's the time to go for it.

GLAMGLOW GravityMud Firming Treatment $50.15 (originally $59) Remember that peel-off face mask in a metallic chrome that went totally viral? It's the GLAMGLOW GravityMud, and it's not just super fun to take a selfie in. This treatment will help firm your skin like a boss.

BeautyBlender All About Face Set $35.70 (originally $42) While a single BeautyBlender sponge is only $20 (though, you are paying $20 for a sponge), this kit is great if you want to add to your collection at a discount. With a classic BeautyBlender, the solid cleanser, the Micro.Mini blender, and the original BeautyBlender, it's perfect for trying out more of these well-known beauty tools.

BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter $32.30 (originally $38) Jaclyn Hill's Champagne Pop collaboration with BECCA may just be one of the most well-known to makeup fans, and during the VIB Rouge sale, you can restock on this classic highlighter.

Clearly, theVIB Rouge deals in Sephora's spring 2018 Beauty Insider Sale are next level. From hair to skin care to makeup, you can get everything you need at 15 percent off, and truly, it is the most wonderful time of the year.