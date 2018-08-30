Personally, I live for going on holiday. It's what life is all about if you ask me. And to be honest, I think I've had some pretty decent trips over the years. However, during a casual Instagram session on Thursday morning, I saw some snaps that made me think I should up my vacay game. Have you seen Victoria Beckham and Elton John's holiday pics? If you haven't, you're about to, and just a heads up, prepare to turn green with envy.

To be fair to the lovely VB, she totes deserve a decent holiday. The gal must be super exhausted from her cray jet-setting lifestyle; heading up a fashion house, having constant talks with her fellow Spice Girls about reunion plans, and looking after four kids. And what better way to spend summer's twilight than on holiday with one of your best pals? Especially when your said pal is Elton flippin John — am I right?

VB and the rocket man himself are currently living their best lives in the south of France. Beckham has brought her entire crew along for the trip (including hubby David, and her kids Brookly, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper), while John has brought his brood too (hubby David Furnish, and their children Zachary and Elijah). The pair have been sharing snaps on social media of their vacay, and all I can say is wow.

Just check this out:

Just check them out, casually relaxing on the back of a yacht in the above snap. Honestly, it's too glam to comprehend.

Meanwhile, Mr Beckham has also been getting in on the photo op action. He posted this pic on Wednesday evening of himself and Elton:

David sweetly caption the picture: "Uncle Elton.... We have known each other now for 25 years .. Fun times with each other."

It's not secret that the Beckhams have been super close to Elton for many years. The star is even godfather to their 16-year-old son Romeo. During their getaway, it was Romeo's birthday, and to celebrate, the two families dined out at a super fancy restaurant where they all sang happy birthday to him. Victoria very kindly shared a video with fan of the sweet moment on Instagram. Check it out here:

I know, right? Major holiday goals.

However, this is by far from the first vacation the Beckhams have been on this year. In July, the famous family were snapped enjoying a holiday in Montenegro. Soaking up the sun, sea, sand, and no doubt luxury, the family shared shots of their trip, including this:

Earlier this month, they also enjoyed a trip to Bali, where they made the most of the sun, sea, sand, and activities on offer. The family shared cute photos of their times together, with Victoria's photo of her bonza brood and her hubby, languishing in that beautiful blue. Hopefully minus sharks:

With such a jet set lifestyle you have to wonder how they deal with all that jet lag. Am I right? See, swings and roundabouts. Who knows how they manage, but one thing that is for sure is that we will be seeing lots more fun-filled, fabulous family vacation pics from the Beckham clan in due course. Bring it on, I say.