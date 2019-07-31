In addition to being one-half of Britain's most powerful couple, Victoria Beckham is both a fashion and pop music icon. However, away from the spotlight the former Spice Girl is all about family, and the "Spice Up Your Life" singer regularly shares snippets of this side of her on social media. In fact, the mother of four recently uploaded an adorable snap alongside the youngest of the Beckham brood, and Victoria Beckham's Instagram post with daughter Harper will melt your heart.

Beckham shared the image with her 26.1 million Instagram followers, and refers to Harper as her "bestest friend." In the post, she said, "My little girl and bestest friend. Kisses xx mummy loves u so much xx." As Harper is a regular feature on Beckham's Instagram feed, and in the past few weeks the youngster has been shown flipping through the pages of Vogue magazine, and belting out Beyoncé's 2011 hit "Love On Top." Adorable.

Harper also recently celebrated her eighth birthday, and father David (who you just might be familiar with) shared a heart-warming birthday message on his very own Insta account. Writing about his daughter in a celebratory post, the footballing legend said, "What more can daddy say other than I love you so much little girl and please stop growing up... Happy Birthday to my pretty lady ... Your smile melts all our hearts."

As well as gushing over her adorable offspring on social media, Victoria has been keeping herself very busy whilst developing her upcoming beauty brand, known as Victoria Beckham Beauty. According to Vogue, Beckham first teased some details of the upcoming release back in February, and in a statement she said, "I want to take care of women inside and out, providing them with the must-have items in make-up, skincare, fragrance and wellness that I feel I need in my own life." The Spice Girl later revealed that Victoria Beckham Beauty will be "cruelty-free" and "inclusive for all." Speaking on Instagram, she said, "For all of you asking, #VBBeauty will be cruelty-free, inclusive for all skin tones, and available at an accessible luxury price-point."

As reported by Vogue, this isn't the first time Beckham has been involved in the world of beauty, having previously collaborated with Estée Lauder back in 2016. During that campaign, Victoria worked alongside Estée Lauder's head of global make-up development, Sarah Creal — who was recently named co-founder and CEO of Beckham's upcoming beauty brand. In a statement following her appointment, Creal said, "Victoria has an innate love of beauty that started when she was very young, and has continued unabated. This authenticity is going to infuse the entire business strategy, and because everything will be directly overseen by Victoria, the line will be elevated and impeccably curated."

Victoria's increasingly busy schedule doesn't seem to impact her vital family time, and as previously reported by Bustle, the famous clan were recently spotted enjoying a summer getaway to Miami — where they were later joined by none other than Desperate Housewives star, Eva Longoria. I'm not jealous, you are.