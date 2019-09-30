It's always great when celebrities give us a sneak peek into their beauty regimes — especially when the celebrity in question is a style icon and founder of a brand new beauty line. Over the weekend, Victoria Beckham posted a photo of her in an LED mask, which gained more than 200,000 likes in one day. LED masks have become pretty a la mode in the beauty world lately, and now that VB is using them, I'm even more tempted to try one out myself. Because if it's good enough for Posh Spice, it's good enough for me.

On Sunday Sept. 29, Beckham took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her beauty routine, posting two photos of her wearing a huge electrical face mask. In the photos, the fashion designer's dog looks pretty concerned about what is going on and, TBH, fair. I mean, LED face masks are amazing pieces of technology, but they're also pretty creepy to look at.

Anyway, VB explained more about the face mask in her Instagram stories, saying that she was sent it by Melanie Grant. She laid out the benefits of using LED face masks, saying: "Red light is for collagen and blood flow. White light is anti-inflammatory, healing and firming. Blue is antibacterial and so good for blemish prone skin."

She even told her fans how to use it, saying: "Plug it in and use for 20-30 minutes. You can use it daily, weekly, monthly or every other day. But you can’t overuse light therapy, once or twice a week is the sweet spot!"

VB also answered a fan question via her Instagram story. The question appeared to be about whether or not you should clean your face before using this mask. Beckham responded with: "Yes! Always cleanse your skin to remove makeup, you can apply a targeted serum or booster if you like."

If you, like me, are interested in trying out a LED mask now you've seen VB's post, it should be noted that they can have adverse effects, especially for those with "eye-related disorders (like ocular albinism or congenital retinal disorders)" or "people who take medications that make them more sensitive to light," as Vogue reported in August 2018. With this in mind, it may be worth speaking to a dermatologist, doctor, or medical or skincare professional beforehand.

It's no wonder that Beckham is becoming more interested in the beauty and skincare world, and trying out new technologies in this area. The former Spice Girl actually launched her own line, Victoria Beckham Beauty, on Sept. 14. Can I get an Amen? I mean, who doesn't want to recreate VB's glam makeup looks?

As Bustle has previously reported, Beckham created the company with her friend Sarah Creal, who was previously head of global makeup development and marketing at Estee Lauder, so she definitely knows a thing or two about makeup. On the website, Beckham and Creal describe the venture as as "a clean, cruelty-free beauty movement for a life in motion."

The brand has started its beauty journey by focusing on eyes, launching 11 eye products. This includes four different smoky eye bricks containing four shadow colours; four high pigmented sparkly lid lustres, which come in the most incredible iridescent colours; and finally, three satin kajal liners in black, bronze, and bordeaux. The prices range from £20 to £48 and if I were you I would definitely think about getting your hands on these products, especially if you're wanting that VB glow.