A Pennsylvania jury found comedian Bill Cosby guilty of all three counts of aggravated indecent assault Thursday, sparking emotional reactions from many of those inside the courtroom. Video of Cosby's accusers leaving the courtroom in tears of relief after the verdict was read suggests they may feel that the once-beloved actor finally got what he deserved.

"I feel like I'm dreaming," Lili Bernard, who alleged in 2015 that Cosby had drugged and raped her in the 1990s while she was a guest star on The Cosby Show, told reporters outside the courtroom Thursday. "This is a victory not just for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, not just for the victim in the case Andrea Constand, not just for the 62 of us publicly-known survivors of Bill Cosby's drug-facilitated sexual crimes against women, but it's also a victory for all sexual assault survivors, female and male. It's a victory for womanhood and I thank the jury so much."

