In 2015, per MSNBC, Donald Trump's SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh gave a speech at the Columbus School of Law at Catholic University in which he spoke about staying tight-lipped on school affairs. On Tuesday, a video clip of Kavanaugh talking about Georgetown Prep school — which he attended as a teenager — made the rounds online after it was aired on MSNBC.

"We had a good saying that we’ve held firm to to this day, as the dean was reminding me before the talk, which is: What happens at Georgetown Prep, stays at Georgetown Prep," Kavanaugh can be seen saying in the video. "I think that's been a good thing for all of us."

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, too, shared the clip on Twitter. In her tweet, Warren said, "Brett Kavanaugh talking about his high school in 2015: 'What happens at Georgetown Prep, stays at Georgetown Prep.' I can't imagine any parent accepting this view. Is this really what America wants in its next Supreme Court Justice?"

The comes days after Palo Alto University professor Christine Blasey Ford accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party decades ago. Ford accused the SCOTUS nominee of drunkenly pinning her down and attempting to forcibly remove her clothes while they were teenagers. In a statement released by the White House, Kavanaugh denied Ford's accusations as false. "I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation," he said. "I did not do this back in high school or at any time."

Here's the clip of Kavanaugh telling his audience about the "saying" in his high school.

At first, Ford did not come forward publicly to accuse Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her. In July, the professor reached out to California Rep. Anna Eshoo. According to her interview with The Washington Post, published on Sunday, Ford did that after it became obvious that Kavanaugh could become a SCOTUS nominee. In the same month, she also wrote to California Sen. Dianne Feinstein in a letter asking for anonymity, detailing the alleged encounter.

According to The New Yorker, Feinstein did not publicize who Ford was. A week prior to the Senate confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh, Feinstein addressed the letter. "I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court," she said. "That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities."

Set for Monday, Kavanaugh and Ford will appear in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee for public hearings. The committee's chairman Chuck Grassley said that both will be asked questions by senators about the alleged incident Ford detailed. Shortly after the call, Kavanaugh issued a renewed denial for Ford's accusations.

"This is a completely false allegation," Kavanaugh said. "I have never done anything like what the accuser describes — to her or to anyone. Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday."

"I am willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way the committee deems appropriate to refute this false allegation, from 36 years ago, and defend my integrity," the judge said.

It's unclear whether this clip of Kavanaugh's speech will cause him professional trouble at all. But on social media, based on Warren's tweet along with others, it's clear that the SCOTUS nominee's joke was not exactly a hit.