Video Of Hillary Clinton & Cardi B Reading 'Fire & Fury' At The Grammys Has Twitter OBSESSED

Well, this is a cameo that no one saw coming. During the 2018 Grammy Awards, Hillary Clinton made an appearance — via video, but still. You expect to see artists, their A-list dates, and a handful of other Hollywood celebs in the mix when you watch music's biggest awards show — but the 2016 presidential nominee?! Not so much. So safe to say, everyone was surprised when Clinton appeared in a video that showed her reading an excerpt from Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury, and even more so when stars like Cardi B appeared alongside her during the short but hilarious clip.

In the video, which debuted a little over midway through Sunday night's show, several major celebrities were shown to be reading aloud excerpts of Fire and Fury and providing commentary, including John Legend and Cher. The book, of course, is the recently published, highly publicized look at Donald Trump's White House, and its contents — which include many eyebrow-raising anecdotes about Trump's personality and interests — have sparked countless people's attention. So it was a fun moment when the Grammys video aired, and hilarious excerpts of the book were read out loud for viewers both in the audience and at home to appreciate. But no one expected one of the celebs in the clip to be Clinton.

"He had a longtime fear of being poisoned. One reason why he liked to eat at McDonald's. Nobody knew he was coming, and the food was safe and pre-made," Clinton read at the end of the video, as the audience gasped in surprise and excitement. "That's it, we've got it. That's the one," Grammys host James Corden chimed in right after, appearing alongside the politician in the clip. "You think so? The Grammy's in the bag?" Clinton asked him, before getting Corden's reassurance that they indeed were and sporting a huge smile.

It was a super amusing cameo, and the audience ate it up, clapping and cheering at Clinton's appearance. She wasn't the only famous person in the video to receive a warm welcome, though; Cardi B also garnered plenty of excitement when she was shown in the clip, also reading an excerpt from the tell-all book all about Trump's evening schedule. "If he was not having his 6:30 dinner with Steve Bannon, then, more to his liking, he was in bed by that time with a cheeseburger, watching his three screens and making phone calls," Cardi B read, before, understandably, asking, "why am I reading this sh*t?"

The video was a surprising and entertaining addition to the night, and a reminder that the Grammys really do always seem to bring an eclectic group of people together. Who ever would've thought that Hillary Clinton, Cardi B, and James Corden would be in the same video together? That's the Grammys for you — always keeping you on your toes.

On Twitter, many people expressed their shock and delight at seeing Clinton, Cardi B, and the others (DJ Khaled, too?!) appear in the clip. Some were simply thrilled.

Others took joy in the sight for other reasons.

Still more asking the big, important questions.

One person summing up what we were all thinking.

And this person totally getting that late-night awards shows are hardly ever worth it, but there are a few exceptions.

With that kind of reception, more awards shows should really think about following in the Grammys' footsteps and throwing Clinton and Cardi B in the same segments together. Even if it was just a short clip, it certainly livened up the show, and caught everyone by surprise. What more could you want?