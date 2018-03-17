While she may not have brought the glass ceiling down completely by winning the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton certainly knows a thing or two about how to go about putting some major cracks in it. Which is why a Dutch TV station recently asked her about who America's first female president might be. But Clinton was quick to shoot down speculation Ivanka Trump would be the country's first female president.

"That's not going to happen. No," Clinton quickly said when a reporter told her that "apparently Ivanka Trump wants to be the first female president of the United States" during an interview on Dutch TV earlier this week.

"We don't want any more inexperienced Trumps in the White House," Clinton said when asked to explain why she felt that way. "Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice and shame on me." The 2016 Democratic nominee added she thought "the American people have seen for themselves what happens when a reality TV candidate wins."

Clinton went on to say she felt that resistance against the Trump administration, which includes the president's eldest daughter as she serves as a senior advisor, was growing. "I really believe there's an enormous amount of pent-up energy to take our country back away from the Trump administration," Clinton said. "And I believe we've got a very good chance of winning the House of Representatives, which will begin the process of righting the ship of state."

Michael Wolff claimed Ivanka had her eyes on her father's Oval Office and, subsequently the title of America's first female president, in his book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. "Balancing risk against reward, both Jared and Ivanka decided to accept roles in the West Wing over the advice of almost everyone they knew," Wolff wrote in an excerpt of the book published in January by New York Magazine. "It was a joint decision by the couple, and, in some sense, a joint job. Between themselves, the two had made an earnest deal: If sometime in the future the opportunity arose, she’d be the one to run for president. The first woman president, Ivanka entertained, would not be Hillary Clinton; it would be Ivanka Trump."

But Wolff isn't the only person to have written about Ivanka's purported presidential ambition. In 2017, Ivanka's mother and Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, also claimed her daughter might one day run the country from behind the desk in the Oval Office. "Who knows? One day, she might be the first female -- and Jewish -- POTUS," CNN reported Ivana wrote in her memoir, "Raising Trump."

Aside from her position as a senior adviser to her father, Ivanka does not have political experience.

Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Although the White House has never commented directly on claims Ivanka wants to be the nation's first female president, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has said Wolff's book was "filled with false and misleading accounts from individuals who have no access or influence with the White House." She also characterized the book as "trashy tabloid fiction."

And in comments responding to criticism Clinton levied last weekend about the Trump campaign having been "backward" as if it "didn't like women" or "didn't like black people getting rights," Sanders argued Clinton was "completely disconnected from the American public."

If Ivanka ever did decide to run for president, it's fair to say the work and policies of her father's administration would be dissected and likely used against her. As Clinton's daughter, Chelsea Clinton, said earlier this month in an interview on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert: "I think anyone who works for the president should expect to be scrutinized for whatever decisions not only he or she is making, but whatever decisions the White House is making on any given day." For now, however, we'll simply have to wait and see if Ivanka ever launches her own Trump campaign.