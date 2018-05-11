On Tuesday, on the floor of the House of Representatives, GOP congressman Mike Kelly got in an argument with one of the highest-profile Democratic members of the House about auto lending regulations and discrimination, and it didn't go so well for him. In short, if you haven't already seen this video of Rep. Maxine Waters taking Kelly to task for telling her to "stop talking about discrimination," you're going to want to set aside a couple of minutes.

Waters, 79, has been serving in the House for decades, and has represented the state of California's 43rd congressional district since 2013. Since the election of President Donald Trump back in 2016, she's become one of the most vocal and visible of his congressional critics, going viral for her broadsides against the president both on the House floor and on cable news, and her unapologetic attitude towards the Republican Party.

On Tuesday, the official Twitter account for the Democratic Members of the House Committee on Financial Services ― of which Waters is the ranking member ― posted the video of her back-and-forth with Kelly. It's fair to say that Waters gave no quarter, excoriating the GOP congressman, and concluding by refusing to give him even "one second" of her time.

More to come ...