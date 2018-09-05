Actors Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt aren't letting up when it comes to sharing sneak peaks of their onscreen magic with fans ahead of their upcoming film's premiere. And the latest video of The Rock and Emily Blunt's Jungle Cruise workout will have fans even more excited for the 2019 release.

In a Monday, Sept. 3, Instagram post, the actor shared a video of he and his costars Jack Whitehall and Blunt poking fun at each other during a team bonding workout. And watching the two nail impressions of one another will have you laughing all the way to the box office.

Captioning the post, The Rock wrote,

"My British voice is beautiful & sexy. Their 'Rock voice' is repugnant & nauseating. The cast that trains together.. stays together. And the cast that talks smack to each other.. become LIFERS."

Blunt and Whitehall held nothing back when playfully mocking The Rock's heavy use of motivational quotes about lifting weights and love for protein shakes. And when it came to giving his best Blunt impression, The Rock playfully tried to imitate Blunt by saying, "Let's go watch some quidditch," and "I'm Mary Poppins," were definitely spot-on British references, but, truthfully, his accent could use a little work.

Of course, it was all fun and games amongst the colleagues, seemingly, turned pals. But just in case their love for one another wasn't apparent in their sarcasm, The Rock made sure to write about it in the caption. The actor continued, writing,

"Just your typical day in the IRON PARADISE with my JUNGLE CRUISE ohana, the relentlessly bad ass @jackwhitehall and the Incomparable One herself, Emily Blunt. Now bring it on in for a nice, long, sweaty, hug that goes on for way too long making it beautifully weird, while wearing 50lb chains."

Set in the early 1900s, and inspired by one of Disney World's most popular attractions, Jungle Cruise brings The Rock, who plays Frank, and Blunt, who plays Lily Houghton, together for an onscreen adventure to find an ancient tree with healing powers. On the way to their destination, however, the pair will run into a few obstacles — like jungle creatures and rivals in search of the same treasure — and so, Frank and Lily will be forced to ban together in the midst of the threats. As one can imagine, there's bound to be some hilarious banter going on between the leads, and seeing The Rock and Blunt hint at this playfulness all over social media makes the wait for the final project even more intense.

The Rock's social media is pretty much dedicated to giving doses of cast and crew production highlights to fans. And amongst adorable videos from his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle experience— in which the star played the leading role of Dr. Smolder Bravestone — or even throwing it way back to his time 2016 hit Central Intelligence, cast and crew moments from Jungle Cruise have found their footing within.

This isn't the first time the world has been introduced to The Rock and Blunt's onscreen chemistry, however. In a sneak peak of the October 2019 release, published on Twitter July 31, Disney let fans in on a bit of the magic that this latest rendition of the Hollywood classic has to offer.

Just as shared by The Rock Monday, the costars playful back-and-forth bickering hinted that the upcoming film is going to be one comical adventure. And fans should totally be excited for the ride.