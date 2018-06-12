President Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un have at least one thing in common: a love for luxury goods. Between talks about eliminating nuclear warheads during a summit in Singapore, Trump took the opportunity to show off the presidential limo, otherwise known as "The Beast." Video of Trump showing Kim Jong Un his limo gives the world a rare glimpse of how the two men interact outside of official meetings.

Although it's unclear what the world leaders were saying while examining "The Beast," the video shows Trump and Kim walk up to the vehicle as Trump gestures toward it. When a Secret Service agent opens the back passenger door, Kim peaks inside and smiles.

Not many people get to see inside "The Beast," and only Secret Service agents even know how to open the doors. The presidential limo is designed to be both a luxurious mode of transportation and a protective tank. The version built specifically for Trump's presidency was equipped with bullet-proof windows and doors, a tear gas cannon, a shotgun, and bottles of the president's blood type in case of a medical emergency, The Hill reports. Building it reportedly cost $1.5 million.

Trump and Kim met for a historic summit this week, with the U.S. side aimed at convincing North Korea to agree to nuclear disarmament. Few details are known about what exactly the two leaders agreed to, but they signed a document saying the North Korean dictator "reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." Trump, on the other hand, "committed to provide security guarantees" to North Korea and promised to end U.S. military exercises with South Korea.

"We both want to do something. We both are going to do something. And we have developed a very special bond," Trump said after their meetings concluded. "People are going to be very impressed. People are going to be very happy."

Images of Trump and Kim shaking hands Tuesday morning gave the impression of a friendly relationship despite the fact that Trump is the first U.S. president to meet with a North Korean leader. Especially when compared to Trump's hand shakes (or lack thereof) with other world leaders, the president's warm greeting of Kim was unprecedented.

Offering Kim a peek inside the presidential limo appeared to be another sign of good will. Based on Kim's smile, he either enjoyed the car talk or found it amusing that Trump wanted to show off his ride.

Either way, Trump's statements made it clear he wants to continue this new diplomatic relationship with North Korea. When asked by reporters, Trump said he'd "absolutely" invite Kim to the White House. He also asserted that he trusts Kim to follow through on his promises.

"Honestly, I think he's going to do these things," Trump said. "I may be wrong, I mean I may stand before you in six months and say, 'Hey, I was wrong.' I don't know that I'll ever admit that, but I'll find some kind of an excuse."

That isn't to say everything went smoothly. Trump joked to photographers, "Getting a good picture everybody, so we look nice, and handsome, and thin?" Kim didn't appear to find the quip funny, though he may not have understood what Trump said in English.

The fact that Trump joked around with Kim and showed him inside the presidential limo signaled that he's comfortable with the North Korean dictator — or at least wants to give the impression that he trusts him. Regardless, the sight of the two world leaders admiring the tank was one of the friendliest interactions between the U.S. and North Korea in history.