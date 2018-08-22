On Tuesday, President Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts in federal court. Shortly after news of Cohen's pleas emerged, Trump held a rally in West Virginia for its Republican Senate candidate. One video showing Trump's rally crowd chanting "lock her up," in reference to Hillary Clinton, comes across as particularly striking considering Cohen had just admitted to criminal acts.

As Vox reported, the "lock her up" chants from the crowd came as West Virginia's Republican Senate candidate, Patrick Morrisey, spoke with Trump by his side. Morrisey mentioned Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, and indicated that she once said, "We’re going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business.” In response, many members of the crowd yelled, "lock her up" in unison. Others chanted, "drain the swamp."

The crowd's response at the rally was particularly surreal considering the news that emerged that same exact day just hours earlier. In addition to Cohen's guilty pleas, Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, was found guilty of eight out of 18 federal counts, including bank and tax fraud. Both Manafort and Cohen could potentially face lengthy prison terms for their crimes. But according to the video from Trump's rally, some of his fans are still more concerned with Clinton.

As the Washington Post reported, Trump addressed a host of topics at his rally on Tuesday evening but, notably, never made mention of Cohen or Manafort. Instead, the paper noted, Trump discussed some of his typical rally talking points, including kneeling players in the National Football League (NFL), the coal industry, and international trade, specifically the levying of tariffs on foreign goods.

As the Post further noted, the only time the president even tangentially addressed some of the legal issues being faced by his professional associates came when he made a brief reference to the special counsel's Russia probe. Trump characterized the Russia investigation as a "witch hunt," saying, “Fake news and the Russian witch hunt. We’ve got a whole big combination ... Where is the collusion? You know, they’re still looking for collusion. Where is the collusion? Find some collusion!”

