Fall is in full swing, and winter will follow shortly. It is during these colder, more gray months of the year that people begin to crave the warm embrace of sun and sand. When you can't decide on one single excursion, one way to approach your getaway is by making the journey itself a destination. Nowadays, you can cruise almost anywhere. And while there are countless cruises focused on attracting families filled with children, a new one has been designed to appeal to an older crowd. The adults-only luxury cruise from Virgin Voyages is sure to have you lusting for some fun in the sun.

Richard Branson, the founder and CEO of the Virgin Group, is the metaphorical captain of this ship. If you don't, at first glance, recognize his name, you are more than likely to know his work. The Virgin group encompasses a mobile network, airlines, and a record label. But, until now, the sea is just about the only place Branson's Virgin group was not involved in. From the (first) looks of it, Virgin Voyages are well on their way to solidifying a place as cruise royalty. The first images of the Scarlet Lady, Virgin's forthcoming first ship, have been released for the public to preview.

The central theme of the Scarlet Lady is "Vitamin Sea," a term Branson uses to describe the natural benefits of the ocean. Per the Virgin Voyages website, "As the world’s natural cooling system, the sea is the inspiration for how we view well-being; it is an outlook that includes our goal of being among the most sustainable options in sea travel." Rather than an excess of flashy attractions you could typically find on land, the ship seeks to emphasize what is readily available through the natural environment. The goal is that, at the end of the trip, guests aboard the Scarlet Lady feel more rejuvenated and refreshed.

The docks of the ship provide the perfect opportunity to look out on the vast green sea from the comfort of a chair or couch. The pools (yes, plural) are the perfect place to take a dip without even getting off the ship at all, and the outdoor lounge (pictured above) is designed to look like the lounges you might find in luxury dream destination like the Hamptons, Ibiza, and Bali.

There are also outdoor bars, naturally, including an outdoor sports bar. The sports bar is placed right near the ship's Athletic Club, and only steps away from a Jacuzzi and a pool.

Dining options on board are also varied. The Test Kitchen, on of the ship's restaurants, brings science to the table with the jumbo periodic table that decorates its entryway. It's laboratory-inspired dining room will remind you of science class (in the best way possible), a Mexican restaurant called Pink Agave is is ideal for big group outings. There is even a ballroom that will make you feel like Gatsby with its art nouveau-inspired architecture.

But, the pièce de résistance is undoubtedly the ship's luxurious spa. Its design is inspired by a grotto, and offers services like hydrotherapy, in addition to a mud room and salt room, cold plunge pools, quartz beds, and spa treatments.

Before you get your credit card out to book a ticket, keep in mind the biggest requirement for boarding this ship is that you be an adult; there is nobody under age 18 allowed. If that is not an issue, though, mark your calendar for 2020 — that is when the Scarlet Lady's maiden voyage is planned.