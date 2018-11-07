As polls across the country close, reports of possible voter suppression in the 2018 midterm elections have continued to emerge.

Some tribal IDs of Native American voters were allegedly not initially accepted at a polling place in a county near Standing Rock, North Dakota, Mother Jones reports, though they eventually were ultimately allowed to use their IDs to vote. North Dakota tribal leaders had to print around 3,500 new tribal IDs for Native Americans to comply with the state’s new voter ID law, which went into effect Nov. 6, according to ABC News. The new law requires North Dakotans to provide an ID with a residential address in order to vote, ABC News reported, but this is a challenge to Native Americans who live in rural communities or reservations that don’t have physical addresses.

In Dodge City, Kansas, voting-rights activists provided rides to the polling place in response to election officials moving the city’s long-standing polling place three miles away and a mile outside the city limits, USA TODAY reported. Election officials reportedly cited road construction — which hasn’t started yet — for the reason behind the move, says USA TODAY, but voting-rights activists feared the move would suppress turnout among minority voters. That’s why volunteers say they were stationed at the former polling place offering free rides to voters to make sure they could cast their votes on Nov. 6, according to USA Today.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Pedro Hernandez was one of the voters who showed up at the old polling place and accepted a ride from the volunteers to the new polling place. "It was easy," Hernandez told USA TODAY in Spanish through a translator. "It was my first time and I was a little nervous, but I wanted to vote because now I'm a citizen."

Nationwide, Americans have been also reporting voter suppression through an unexpected source: late-night TV host Samantha Bee’s mobile app This Is Not A Game: The Game, according to The Verge. Bee partnered with The Democracy Labs to turn the app into a tool for reporting voter suppression, says The Verge, and voters have reported more than 800 instances of alleged voter suppression across the country. The Democracy Labs says they then verify those claims of voter suppression, which have allegedly doubled over the course of Election Day, The Verge reports. A lot of those claims have been reports of “vigilante” types trying to scare people away from the polls, says The Verge.

Adam Werbach, product manager for This Is Not A Game, told The Verge that their players have been all over the country sending in reports of voter suppression. “Most of the map is populated by Bee’s players," Werbach told The Verge. "And then a lot of volunteers [from The Democracy Labs] have sorted through those to try to find which ones are high priority and make sure they get reported to the local authorities and to national efforts to make sure that voter suppression doesn’t happen.”

Jessica McGowan/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Concerns of voter suppression have also come up in the Georgia midterm elections, according to The Atlantic, in the race between Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams and Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp. Among the concerns include claims that Kemp has attempted to restrict voter rights by purging around 1.4 million voters from the Georgia records, canceling voter registrations, and passing an "exact match" voter registration law that requires handwritten voter registrations to be identical to personal documents, The Atlantic reported. He denied all allegations of voter suppression.

Voter suppression can take a lot of different forms, so the best way to protect yourself (and others) is by educating yourself on ways your voting rights can be suppressed. The American Civil Liberties Union is also a great resource on voter suppression and your rights. Knowing your rights is the most powerful tool you've got in your voting toolkit.