Waffle House, the great equalizer of waffle consumers, is notorious for never taking reservations; you come hungry and you wait for a table with the rest of the waffle stans, whether you're a millennial with an infinite carb agenda like me, or Kim Kardashian. That said, the chain breaks this rule once a year; specifically, you can get reservations at Waffle House on Valentine's Day, and Valentine's Day only. Basically, we get to rip a hole in the time-space-waffle continuum, but only for one blessed day.

Now, it's no secret a waffle alone is enough to make any breakfast lover weak in the knees, but you should know that the Waffle House Valentine's Day experience isn't anything like your typical Waffle House fare. In fact, the over 170 restaurants participating in 19 states won't just offer the ability to reserve a time, but will have offer a "white-table cloth dinner service," per Waffle House's press release.

"A perfect Valentine's dinner consists of soft music, great food and a welcoming atmosphere," said Walt Ehmer, Waffle House CEO, in a press release. "And we have all three waiting for those who are ready."

Basically, if you play your cards right this Valentine's Day, this could be you — plus or minus a few bajillion dollars of cumulative net worth.

Now, you may be wondering, why on earth would you want to spend your Valentine's Day at Waffle House? My personal list of reasons include 1) waffles, 2) the ability to spend Valentine's Day pretending to be Leslie Knope, culminating in a full 48 hours of pretending to be Leslie Knope after celebrating Galentine's Day the day before, and 3) waffles. I'm sure if you dig deep into your heart, you, too, will understand that there are few things in this life more romantic than carbohydrates (see: Olive Garden's breadstick bouquet; the Boys With Bread Instagram account; every scene involving Peeta in The Hunger Games), and that you would do best to just submit to your Waffle House destiny.

Truly, though, if you're interested, I'd get on it — this marks Waffle House's 11th year of hosting Valentine's Day reservations, so people in-the-know have long since booked theirs. To make this dream happen for you and your partner-in-waffles this year, you can find the list of participating Waffle Houses on the website, and call the Waffle House nearest to you. Just don't forget that Waffle House is a BYOB situation — Bring Your Own Butter. (No, seriously. They only have margarine and I straight up brought my own butter sticks because, in the words of Meat Loaf, I'd do anything for love, but I won't do that.)

In the meantime, please take a Mrs. Buttersworth and pour one out for those of us who don't live close enough to a Waffle House making this V-Day magic happen; we will just have to eat waffles at home, like some kind of not-Chrissy Teigen, mortal human beings, until the waffle gods are in our favor.