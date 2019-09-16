Believe it or not, department stores can be the best spots to get trendy fashion pieces at an affordable price. And now, with Walmart launching its exclusive Scoop brand, your go-to spot for groceries is now a shopping spree haven.

Walmart is relaunching iconic fashion boutique brand Scoop as a premier private brand for fashion-forward shopper, according to a press release from the mega retailer. Scoop NYC was a boutique chain that was beloved by NYC fashionistas and affectionately labeled the “ultimate closet." In 2016, all of its 16 doors in NYC closed.

Now, Walmart's site is relaunching the iconic New York City brand nationwide — in sizes XS-XXXL and 0 to 20 at that. Billing itself “the ultimate closet” isn’t a far stretch from where the new iteration of this budget-approved brand is headed. The collection includes everything from leopard print and snakeskin dresses to olive green utility pants and industrial midi dresses for work. Scoop has the scoop on turning looks.

All the size-inclusive styles in the line drop Sep. 16 on Walmart.com with prices ranging from $15 to $65. However, the collection will only be is select stores starting early next year in 2020. Here are just some of the amazing picks from the line.

Faux Fur Leopard Knit Panel Zip-Up Bomber Jacket

If you need your basics to stand out just a tad bit more, then this bomber jacket will shake things up a lot. With faux fur and two panel pockets to keep your hands warm, you're set for an easy dress-up day.

Scoop Anya Tailored Loafer

These loafers look like they came out of the doo-wop days, but they're made for 2019 serving. Plus, these babies are offered in sizes 6 to 12.

Midi Printed Slip Skirt

Leopard print midi skirts are a wardrobe staple this year. What better way to spruce up a black top and white sneaks than with a print in between? Easy and breezy.

Scoop Blouson Sleeve Keyhole Mini Dress Dot Print

Scoop's collection even has a series of cute mini dresses that you could even dress up for a last-minute Halloween costume. This red polka-dot dress is so ready for October.

Scrunch-Sleeve Shawl Collar Boyfriend Blazer

Even if you need something more professional, Scoop's got you covered with a ruched sleeve blazer that you can dress up or down.

Scoop Vegan Leather Legging

These vegan leather leggings may be one of the greatest treasures in the collection. Prepare to live your best biker dreams in this pair of stretchy pull on straight style leggings. And yes, they're available up to a size 20, too.

Ruched Sleeve Ruffle Faux Wrap Mini Dress

You can find a plethora of flirty dresses similar to this polka-dot dress in a variation of lengths and prints. There are even some cute mini T-shirt dresses to tickle your fancy. A little flirt ain't hurt nobody.

Scoop Hammered Satin Long Sleeve Peplum Top

Tops from Scoop are going to take your outfit to the next level for fall. Whether you're in need of a simple graphic tee or you need a single statement sweater to finish with a set of jeans, you'll find it all in several scrolls.

Scoop Teddy Overcoat

Coats and jackets like these are the on the pricier side of the collection. However, you can still find some more lightweight dusters and denim for well under $50, and even some in the $30 range. But if this teddy is calling your name, it also comes in black and light brown.

Now that Scoop has your attention, you can snag your groceries and some stylish handbags all in one easy purchase.