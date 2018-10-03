You're probably familiar with the "Fab Five", the amazing group of men who wander the south, transforming men's lives and making this world a better place. They're all about empowering people to take control of their lives and, if you're a fan, then this video is sure to warm even your cold, cold heart. Because many of us need someone to take control of our dating profiles — and who better to do it then some of the stars of Queer Eye? In a new Tinder Swipe Sessions video two of the "Fab Five" take control of one lucky lady's Tinder account and the resulting antics are pretty much guaranteed to bring some joy into your life.

Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski get a hold of the lovely Mayra's Tinder account — first, helping her sort out the ideal profile picture and then getting into the most important part: the swiping.

And in doing so, JVN and Antoni get right to the heart of some of life's biggest questions, like: Should you show your red wine glass as more than half full? Are photos in Vegas allowed? What's the different between kayak and canoeing? Nobody knows, people, nobody knows.

Even still, the two do an incredible job. "Jonathan and Antoni are known for helping transform people’s lives from the inside out, so they were a perfect fit to help Tinder users revamp their profile and swipe!" a Tinder spokesperson tells Bustle.

But probably the highlight of the video is when JVN decides to reply to Mayra's messages with GIFs of well, himself. But, hijinks and egos aside, this video is full of hilarious and heartwarming moments — and the Queer Eye guys really jump right in when it comes to messaging and managed to get Mayra a date. It's a reminder that many of us should be doing less swiping and more talking. Well done, guys.

Want to find your own Tinder success? Not all of us are lucky enough to have the guys from Queer Eye at our fingertips (besides, you know, on Netflix), but they were definitely on to something when they took some time going over Mayra's bio. The crucial thing to remember is not to be afraid to be yourself.

“Don’t be afraid of openly stating who and what you are," Susan Winter, relationship expert and bestselling author of Allowing Magnificence, tells Bustle. "It will all be revealed in time, anyway. Might as well start from the best position possible. Give your prospective dates a true idea of how you live your life. Include information about the kind of hobbies, interests, and values that define your personality. Being your partner means being in agreement with your day-to-day lifestyle. Stating important truths up front will aid your ability to match with the type of ‘resonant others’ you’d like to date." You might as well be upfront, right from the very beginning.

And if you want to have your best shot at starting a conversation immediately, try some weekend swiping and messaging. Tinder says that Sunday is the most popular day for Tinder use — so take that lazy Sunday and get to work.

Perfecting your Tinder technique can take some practice — it's a mix of photos, bio, and messaging style — but as long as you're being honest about open about who you are and what you're looking for, that's the most important thing. And when in doubt, channel your inner JVN and Antoni — because they got your back, honey.

Check out the video here.