The incorporation of North Korea in Hollywood productions has historically been problematic for furthering world peace. Just think about the hacking of Sony Pictures after The Interview mocked the North's leader. But President Trump's North Korea summit video trailer was made anyways, and he showed it before his press conference and — apparently — to Kim himself. You'll have to watch it for yourself.

The oddly dramatic video painted Trump and Kim as the potential saviors of planet Earth. The choice, though, is up to Kim, the video implies. The "Destiny Pictures" production touts "President Donald Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un.... in a meeting to remake history."

And then it gives Kim a choice:

Will this leader choose to advance his country and be part of a new world? Be the hero of his people? Will he shake the hand of peace and enjoy prosperity like he has never seen? A great life or more isolation? Which path will be chosen?

The video may sound silly, but its influence is not to be underestimated. There are also reports that Trump showed the video to Kim on an iPad, meaning that this movie could help decide U.S.-North Korean relations for years to come.

