We’re Grateful For These 37 Sweet Finds Under $10 On Amazon Prime

I've had an expensive summer. Between traveling out of the country, averting my eyes during every credit card swipe on a trip to Vegas, and ordering too much take-out sushi, I'm short on cash. You'd think this would mean that it's time to reign in the spending — but no. Instead, I've made a deal with my inner impulse shopper: stick to all the affordable products on Amazon that are less than $10.

This is surprisingly easy to do when you see all the things the site has to offer for less than the price of happy hour cocktail (or an avocado roll). Spoiler: there's a ton spanning every category from lifestyle to beauty. Has this strategy been helping my wallet? Well, that answer is a resounding maybe — but I still love all the things I'm ordering, because there are so many useful Amazon products available with a Prime subscription (which, you know, I've already paid for and has convenient two-day shipping).

Besides — you can't expect me to resist a smartphone camera lens kit, or a clip-on ring light that illuminates your selfies, can you? And if you do expect such an easy request out of me, please lower your expectations. Here are some of the commerce team's favorite under-$10 picks.

1. A Vegetable And Fruit Peeler Made With Stainless Steel Blades Kuhn Rikon Y Peeler $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Whereas most vegetable peelers grow dull and unusable over time, this handy peeler from Kuhn Rikon is made with super-durable stainless steel blades that are not only resistant to rust, but they also dull significantly slower than regular metal. You can use this peeler on soft fruits as well as vegetables, plus the plastic handle is ergonomically-designed so that both left- and right-handed people can use it comfortably.

2. The Markers You Can Use To Label Everybody's Wine Glasses The Wine Glass Marker Original Markers (5-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon It's easy to get your wine glasses mixed up when you have guests over, so keep track of everybody's glass by using these wine glass markers. They easily wash away with soap and water, plus each order comes with five metallic colors: gold, silver, purple, red, and green. You can also use them to label glass spice jars, and they're even great for doodling positive notes on bathroom mirrors.

3. The Handy Lil' Slicer With A Ceramic Blade That Won't Cut Your Skin Slice Ceramic Safety Cutter $10 | Amazon See on Amazon If you have a tendency to accidentally cut yourself with scissors, try switching over to this slicer made with a ceramic blade. The ceramic blade is sharp enough that it can easily slice through coupons, paper, plastic clamshell packaging, and more, yet it won't cut your skin if you accidentally nick yourself. Unlike steel blades, the ceramic lasts longer and will never rust, plus there's a key ring hole where you can easily attach it to your keys.

4. A Tool That Takes The Work Out Of Slicing Up Delicious Melon YUESHICO Melon Slicer $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Slicing up watermelon, honeydew, and other melons isn't always the easiest process — unless you're using this melon slicer, of course. Not only is this slicer made from durable stainless steel that won't grow rusty over time, but there are zero sharp edges. As an added bonus, each order also comes with a melon baller.

5. The Rubber Spatulas Made From Heat-Resistant Silicone ALLWIN-HOUSEWARE W Silicone Spatulas (3-Piece Set) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever left your spatula on the stove, only to find that it's melted after a few minutes, try using these silicone spatulas instead. The silicone construction is heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and they're naturally antibacterial because silicone is non-porous. They're also completely BPA-free as well as stain- and odor-resistant, plus there's solid steel framework on the inside that prevents them from warping out of shape over time.

6. A Pack Of Reusable Sandwich Bags Made From Antibacterial Silicone Family Pro Reusable Sandwich Bags (6-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon You could continue wasting money on disposable plastic baggies, or you could save yourself some money by switching over to these reusable sandwich bags. They're made from durable silicone that's naturally antibacterial, and the double-zip lock closure ensures that they're 100% leakproof as well as waterproof. Each order comes with four sandwich bags as well as two snack bags, plus you even get two reusable straws and one cleaning brush.

7. The Food Saver Sheets That Help Keep Your Vegetables Fresh The FRESHGLOW Co. Food Saver Sheets (8-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon No one likes seeing their fresh fruits and vegetables spoil, so why not use these food saver sheets so that they stay fresher for longer? These sheets are 100% food-safe so that you won't have to worry about any contaminants in your ingredients, plus each sheet is also completely BPA-free. You can easily stuff them into your lunchbox, fruit basket, or even in your refrigerator drawers, and they're able to keep your ingredients un-spoiled for up to four times longer.

8. A Cheese Grater That Doubles As A Handy Vegetable Zester JOFUYU Zester And Cheese Grater $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Whereas most zesters quickly get clogged if you try to use them on cheese, this zester is designed with square blades that can easily cut through both hard and soft cheeses. It's made from high-quality stainless steel that's rust-resistant as well as incredibly durable, and the non-slip handle ensures that it stays securely in your hands while you work. Unlike other zesters, this one won't grow dull over time, plus it even comes with a brush so you can get every last bit off the blades and into your meal.

9. The Tool Kit That's Perfect For Any Odd Job Around The House Stalwart Tool Set $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Buying a massive tool kit isn't always necessary for the odd job around the house, so save yourself some money by using this compact tool kit instead. This kit comes with seven tools (tweezers, pliers, a few screwdrivers, measuring tape, and a hammer) that are great for hanging up pictures, fixing loose screws, or even fixing a leaky faucet — plus, the included pliers can also be used to cut wires.

10. A Pair Of No-Tie Shoelaces Made From Durable Silicone DIAGONAL ONE No-Tie Shoelaces $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're tired of your shoes constantly coming untied, or you're looking for an easy way to turn your shoes into slip-ons, these no-tie shoelaces are right up your alley. They have a strong-grip design that keep them snugly on your feet without coming loose, plus the ergonomic design means that they'll fit most shoe sizes for both kids and adults. They're great for casual shoes as well as gym shoes, and many Amazon reviewers noted how using these laces makes it "much easier" to put their shoes on.

11. The Measuring Cups That Collapse Down For Easy Storage Ingeniuso Measuring Cups And Spoons $10 | Amazon See on Amazon No one like when their measuring cups wind up getting stuck and jamming their drawers, whereas these measuring cups are collapsible so that they can easily be tucked away practically anywhere. They're made from high-quality silicone that prevents any rips or tears whenever you compress them down, plus they're also completely BPA-free as well as non-toxic. You can also hang them up using the hole at the end of the handles, too.

12. A Pack Of Bunions Guards Made From Soft Gel ZenToes Bunion Guards (4-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon You could continue powering through your day with painful bunions, or you could start wearing these bunions guards in order to prevent any painful friction between your feet and your shoes. These guards are made from soft gel that won't irritate your skin, plus they're washable so that you can reuse them as many times as you need. One size is designed to fit most, and they're non-slip.

13. The Exfoliating Face Scrub Made With Black Sugar SKIN FOOD Black Sugar Scrub $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is black sugar chock-full of nourishing minerals like calcium, iron, and potassium, but this black sugar scrub is also an easy, natural way to exfoliate dead skin from your face. I've personally used this scrub and can confirm that it leaves your complexion glowing, plus it won't dry your skin out like other exfoliating scrubs. It's also safe to eat if any gets in your mouth (although I wouldn't call it "delicious" by any stretch), and you only need to wear it for 15 minutes in order to experience the full benefits.

14. A Bottle That Helps You Keep Track Of How Much Water You've Drank Letsfit Sports Water Bottle $10 | Amazon See on Amazon It can be difficult to keep track of how much water you've drank over the course of the day, which is why this water bottle has convenient measurement markings on the side. It's slim so that it can easily fit into cup holders, and the silicone seal on the lid helps prevent any accidental spills or leaks. It's completely BPA-free, plus the leak-proof lid opens with the simple press of a button.

15. A Wallet That Protects Your Information From Electronic Pickpockets Lewis N. Clark RFID-Blocking Wallet $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're traveling overseas or simply trying to secure your credit card information, this wallet will block any RFID signals so that electronic pickpockets can't steal your sensitive data. It's made from super-durable rip-stop nylon, and there are multiple compartments where you can store cash, coins, travel documents, and even your passport. There's a strap that allows you to wear it underneath your clothes so that it's always hidden, plus the slim profile won't leave you with any unsightly bulges.

16. The Adapter That Lets You Plug USBs Into Your MacBook Pro RAMPOW USB C To USB Adapter (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Few things are as annoying as needing to plug a USB into your MacBook Pro, so why not pick up a pair of these USB adapters? These adapters let you plug any USB cable into your Macbook Pro, and they're designed so that they can withstand 10,000 insertions without breaking. They're compatible with any USB-C device, and they allow for up to 5-gigabyte per second transfer speeds so you're not stuck waiting around for your files to upload.

17. A Pack Of iPhone Charging Cables That Are Extra-Long Marchpower iPhone Charging Cables (3-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only do you get a regular charging cable, but this pack of iPhone charging cables also come with a 6-foot cable as well a a 10-foot cable. The extra length makes it easy to lounge on the couch and use your phone if your outlets are too far away, plus all three of them are designed with a temperature-control function that prevents them from overheating. The lightning ports are reinforced with heavy-duty plastic that prevents them from cracking, and they even come with a lifetime warranty.

18. The Pack Of Cell Phone Ring Holders Made From Durable Acrylic Earea Cell Phone Ring Holder (4-Pack) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only is the acrylic construction exceptionally durable, but these cell phone ring holders are also transparent so that they won't block the design on your phone case. The ring can rotate a full 360-degrees so that you can easily use them when holding your phone vertically as well as horizontally, and the adhesive backing attaches to practically any surface. They're compatible with almost every phone or phone case, plus each order comes with enough for the whole family.

19. A Can Opener That Also Works On Jars And Bottle Caps Doublewhale Can Opener $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the stainless steel blade easily cut through cans, but you can also use this versatile can opener to open stubborn jars — or even pop bottle caps. Unlike other can openers, the blade on this one is rust-resistant, plus the anti-slip handles ensure that it stays securely in your hands while you twist. And for added convenience, there's a loop at the end of the handle so that you can hang it practically anywhere in your kitchen.

20. The Sweatshirt Made From Soft, Plush Fleece Hanes Men's Fleece Sweatshirt $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from soft, plush fleece that will keep you warm in the cold weather, this sweatshirt is a comfy choice for anyone. The waistband and cuffs are ribbed so that they won't slide up or down, plus it's even pill-resistant so you won't have to worry it wearing out over time. It's available in too many colors to list here, and it's even made from recycled material. Available Sizes: Small - 5XL

21. A Protective AirPods Case SATLITOG Airpods Case $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Buying replacement AirPods can be expensive, so why not protect them from any accidental damage using this AirPods case? It comes in a variety of colors, is dust-proof, and doesn't leave fingerprints. It even comes with a little carabiner so you can easily keep track of your earbuds.

22. The USB Hub That Lets You Plug In Four Extra Devices Sabrent USB Hub $8 | Amazon See on Amazon If your computer or laptop doesn't have enough USB ports for all the devices you want to plug in, make sure to scoop up this USB hub. Not only does this hub let you plug in an additional four devices, but it also lets you transfer data at a rate of up to 5 gigabytes per second. There's no installation required aside from plugging it in, and the switches on the top let you turn off each individual device without having to unplug it.

23. A Pair Of Lids That Turn Your Mason Jars Into Cute Shakers reCAP Mason Jar Flip Shaker (2-Pack) $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Fill your mason jars with shredded parmesan cheese, red pepper flakes, or even fill them with your own custom spice blend so that you can sprinkle it all over your meals using these mason jar shaker lids. These lids are completely BPA-free, plus they're made from durable metal that's shatter-resistant. One Amazon reviewer even noted that "I like to keep freshly-squeezed lemon and lime juice in mason jars in my fridge. These make it so convenient to serve & use because I don't have to completely remove the lid to get to the juice."

24. The Storage Bin That Keeps Your Clothes From Growing Musty 1Storage Clothing Bin Organizer $8 | Amazon See on Amazon No one likes taking their clothes out of storage to discover they've grown musty, which is why this clothing storage bin is made with an activated charcoal sheet that helps absorb excess moisture so that your clothes stay fresh. There are handles on both sides of this bin so that it's easy to move, plus the transparent sections in the front allow you to see what's inside without having to unpack it.

25. A Pack Of Headbands That Are So Cute QUEXIAOMIN Headbands (4-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're in a particularly cute mood, or you're trying to hide your hair until you're ready for a shower, these adorable headbands will fit the bill. These headbands are great for casual days at the office as well as nights out on the town when you want to keep your hair out of your face — plus they'll even stay put if you wear them while exercising.

26. The Wireless Mouse That Lets You Adjust How Sensitive The Cursor Is VicTsing Wireless Mouse $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Depending on how sensitive your mouse is, your cursor can go flying all the way across your computer screen with just a nudge — but not if you're using this wireless mouse. Not only does it allow you to adjust how sensitive your cursor is to the mouse's movement, but the sweat-resistant exterior helps keep it working longer than other models. It only uses one AA battery, plus there are over 19,000 positive four- and five-star reviews from verified purchasers.

27. The Vinyl Stickers You Can Use To Decorate Your Laptop, Water Bottle, And More Hopasa Vinyl Stickers (100-Pack) $7 | Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever wondered where people get those giant stickers to decorate their laptops, water bottles, bicycles, and more, then take a gander at this pack of vinyl stickers. These stickers are extra-large — and the vinyl material is waterproof, durable, as well as resistant to damage from the sun's UV rays. There's a variety of different packs to choose from that appeal to everyone, plus they'll even fit on most smartphones.

28. A Camera Lens Kit Designed To Clip Onto Your Smartphone CAMKIX Smartphone Camera Lens Kit $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed to work with the iPhone 3 and newer, as well as Galaxy S3 and newer, this smartphone camera lens kit is an easy way to get your photos looking like they were taken by a professional. This kit comes with a fisheye, macro, as well as a wide-angle lens — plus each one is made from high-quality aluminum that's resistant to wear and tear. Each order comes with a velvet carrying pouch, and they clip overtop your lens without causing any accidental scratches.

29. The Selfie Ring Light With Three Different Brightness Levels XINBAOHONG Selfie Ring Light $7 | Amazon See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're in the dark or standing outside in full sunlight — this selfie ring light can help illuminate you for some seriously beautiful selfies. There are three different brightness modes to choose from depending on the light you're standing in, plus the clip has a gel buffer made from silicone that prevents any accidental scratches. It's rechargeable via USB, and the LED bulbs have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours.

30. A Keyboard Protector Made From Antibacterial Silicone YMIX Keyboard Protector $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed to fit the keyboards on almost any MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, this keyboard cover is also made from high-quality, 100% food-grade silicone that's naturally antibacterial. It's weatherproof as well as dust-proof so that you won't have to worry about the underside of your keys becoming clogged, and it's an easy way to ensure that a splash of water doesn't set you back for more than $1,200.

31. The Silicone Cover That Protects Your Car Key Fob From Damage Keyless Professor Silicone Key Protector $7 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed to fit overtop the key fobs for the Chevy Camaro, Cruze, Volt, Equinox, Spark, Malibu, and more, this protective key fob case is made from durable silicone that helps prevent damage from accidental drops or scratches. Silicone is also naturally antibacterial so that you won't have to worry about your fob becoming grimy with bacteria, plus it easily wipes clean with a damp cloth in the event it ever gets dirty.

32. A Wall Mount That Ensures Your Power Strips Are Easy To Reach Swee Power Strip Wall Mount (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon No one likes seeing bulky power strips sitting out on the floor, so why not attach it to your wall using this power strip mount? This mount can easily be installed on ceramic, glass, stainless steel, plastic, and other surfaces, plus the included 3M adhesive means there are zero tools required for installation. It's able to hold up to 8 pounds, and the cute design makes it easy to pop your power strip in and out.

33. The Lazy Susan Turntable With A Non-Skid Top Copco Lazy Susan Turntable $9 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the rimmed outer edge help prevent your items from sliding off, but this lazy Susan turntable also has a non-skid top for added security. You can use this turntable on your countertops to hold olive oil, condiments, and more, plus it also works great in your cabinets as a rotating spice rack. It's made from durable plastic, and it's a great addition to family game night so that you can easily rotate the game board rather than crane your neck to read it from a different angle.

34. A Sink Caddy That Helps Your Wet Sponges Dry Quickly Umbra Sink Caddy $6 | Amazon See on Amazon Leaving a wet sponge in your sink is an easy way to let mold and bacteria grow all over it, whereas this sink caddy has a ventilated design that helps aerate your sponges and scrubbers so that they dry quickly. The non-slip elastic design gives it a firm, secure fit around your sink, plus it's designed to fit almost any faucet neck or sink wall without any adjustments on your part.

35. The Vanity Tray Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo iDesign Vanity Tray $6 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a cute tray to put on the back of your toilet, or even just a quick spot to stash small accessories on your makeup desk, this vanity tray is right up your alley. It's made from eco-friendly bamboo that's incredibly durable, and the ledges on the side make it easy to pick up and transport to any room in your home. It's large enough for lotions, creams, tissues, and more, plus it looks great paired with any style of decor.

36. An Insulated Can Cooler Made From Stainless Steel Tahoe Trails Can Cooler $10 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're tired of you canned beverages quickly becoming warm once you've popped them open, try keeping them chilled using this insulated can cooler. This cooler has a double-wall vacuum-insulated design that prevents heat from leaking into your drink, plus it's coated in rust-proof stainless steel. It's available in too many colors to include here, and it's particularly great when watching outdoor sporting events.