If you are in the market for a makeup bag makeover but don't want to break the bank or wipe out your wallet, then you're in luck: Wet N Wild is having a massive 40 percent off sale until March 31. It's a sitewide Friends & Family sale where everything is marked down by nearly half. This sale provides an excellent opportunity to stock up on old favorites or to try new items, like everything from the gloriously gothic and romantic Rebel Rose range. It also gives you an extra incentive to pick up products in colors that are a little outside your usual comfort zone.

Wet N Wild's offerings are already low-priced but the brand doesn't skimp on quality in favor of affordability. The brand's items are usually terrifically on trend, too. With these additional discounts, you can end up grabbing lipsticks for less than $4 or the entire Rebel Rose color and skin care kit for just $36. Ultimately, these savings are too good to pass up.

Here's all of the critical intel: The sale is active now through Sunday, March 31. There is no code required as the discount will be applied upon checkout. Orders over $40 are eligible for free shipping.

If you're feeling a bit overwhelmed by all the amazing things to choose from, below are nine products that you should strategically shop during the sale. The most effective way to maximize the discount is by purchasing some of the pricier, limited edition items or the complete sets.

1. Rebel Rose Blush Brush

Rebel Rose Blush Brush $7.99 $4.79 Wet N Wild Buy At Wet W Wild

The limited edition rose-shaped blush brush from the Rebel Rose collection is gorgeous. The pink-dipped hairs and the stem-like handles are delightfully goth, and this tool will dress up any vanity on which you store it.

2. Megalast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick

Megalast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick $5.29 $3.17 Wet N Wild Buy At Wet N Wild

The brand's matte liquid lipsticks are usually $5.29 but they're now marked down to a little more than three bucks. The buttery texture and long-lasting formula will earn a permanent spot in your lip product rotation. You don't need to decide between the nude, red, or pink hues: They are so affordable you can grab them all.

3. H20 Proof Liquid Eyeliner

H2O Proof Liquid Liner $4.29 $2.57 Wet N Wild Buy At Wet N Wild

Whether you are a makeup veteran who is seasoned in creating dramatic cat eyes or a novice simply looking to craft petite flicks, this budge-proof liner is the one tool you need. At $2.57, it's a total steal.

4. Color Icon Eyeshadow 10 Pan Palette

Color Icon Eyeshadow 10 Pan Palette $4.99 $2.99 Wet N Wild Buy At Wet N Wild

These eyeshadow palettes come in several color stories. The $5 price tag is reduced to just $3 via this sale. You can purchase a few different versions and build a veritable eyeshadow arsenal.

5. Rebel Rose Full Collection Box

Rebel Rose Full Collection Box $59.99 $35.99 Wet N Wild Buy At Wet N Wild

It's a full face collection and skin care routine under one roof and for just $36. The entire Rebel Rose range is featured in this box and includes the following: Photo Focus Rose Multi-Use Oil, Photo Focus Rose Toner, Photo Focus Rose Primer Serum, Color Icon Cream Blush, 3 Color Icon Eyeshadow Quads, Perfect Pout Jelly Balm, Perfect Pout Lip Scrub, 2 MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipsticks, 2 MegaLast Liquid Catsuit High-Shine Liquid Lipsticks, Rose Blush Brush, and Rose Eyeshadow Brush.

6. Rebel Rose Makeup Collection Box

Rebel Rose Makeup Collection Box $39.99 $23.99 Wet N Wild Buy At Wet N Wild

If you only want the color cosmetics and brushes that comprise the Rebel Rose assortment, this set will satisfy your desires at $25.

7. Rebel Rose Skin Care Collection Box

Rebel Rose Skin Care Collection Box $24.99 $14.99 Wet N Wild Buy At Wet N Wild

This particular set features just the Rebel Rose skin care products, which will give you smooth and radiant skin. The bonus is that everything comes in pretty packaging and the total cost is $15.

8. Rebel Rose Perfect Pout Jelly Balm

Rebel Rose Perfect Pout Jelly Balm $3.99 $2.39 Wet N Wild Buy At Wet N Wild

This transformative balm, which shifts from translucent black to sheer pink when applied to lips, is as cool as it is cute. That $2.40 price tag, though.

9. Silicone Applicator

Silicone Applicator $3.99 $2.39 Wet N Wild Buy At Wet N Wild

The glittery applicator is designed for cream or liquid products and you'll experience minimal waste when using it. At less than $3, you can buy a few and use whenever and however needed.

There are plenty of additional items marked down as part of this sale. These offerings are merely a starting point to take advantage of the deal and to bring home a Wet N Wild makeup haul.