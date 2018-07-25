One of life's little luxuries is a long soak in the tub — the kind where your skin gets all shriveled and prune-y. Such soaks are even better when accompanied by a Lush Bath Bomb, which fills the air with fragrance, softens skin, and turns bath water into art. CVS Shower Vapor Tabs are the new bath bombs — especially for the busy woman who doesn't have a lot of extra time to sit around and soak but who is still ISO relaxing mid-week tub time or shower sessions.

The Shower Tabs will give you many of the sensory benefits of a bath bomb without the investment of time. Lush baths are a glorious commitment that require you to stop and fully enjoy how bath bomb-infused tub water looks and feels. You can't rush 'em. They also involve some post-bath clean up.

Here's how the tablets work. You place the tabs on the floor of your shower or tub away from the drain and directly under the stream of water. As the tab dissolves, it releases the calming, scented vapors. These unassuming, plain white chips turn your bathroom into a steamy, soothing sauna without a mess to deal with afterwords.

Even better, a box of three is less than $5. Say hello to affordable, easy, and simple luxury!

Courtesy of Amy Sciarretto

The Shower Vapor Tabs come in a comforting lavender scent that helps erase all the cares of the day.

I used the tabs one night after a particularly anxiety-filled day. In addition to being a fashion and beauty writer, I am also a music publicist, which is a thrilling yet stressful gig. I needed something to take the edge off and the Shower Tabs answered the call.

I positioned two (!!!) tabs in the center of the tub. Hey — it was a rough day and I needed the additional boost. When I turned the water on full blast, it directly interacted with the tabs. I stood over them as they slowly melted and released vapors directly under my nose while the hot water rinsed away the remains of the day. The subtle yet effective scent filled the air and I inhaled. It was truly an "Ahhh!" moment. The fragrance isn't overpowering — it gets the job done.

Courtesy of Amy Sciarretto

These color-less, no fuss, no muss tabs last for several minutes and any leftover residue runs down the drain. The tab texture is gritty so I didn't have to worry about slipping and sliding on the slick shower floor or tub surface either.

In addition to promoting relaxation and calm, the tabs can be used during cold and allergy season to help open breathing passages.

They may not be pretty to look at but they work!

Courtesy of CVS

While the disc-shaped tabs didn't present a risk of falling in the bath tub for me, you should still exercise caution when using them. Keep them out of reach of children and be sure they don't clog your drain, either.

Courtesy of CVS

Turn your shower into a sanctuary!

If you don't have the time or patience for a delightful and visually arresting bath bomb soak yet still yearn for a relaxing shower state, the CVS Shower Vapor Tabs are your new bath time BFF.