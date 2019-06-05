It's super-easy to get carried away with all the excitement, drama, and of course naughty goings on in Love Island. The purpose of the show, apart from winning 50 big ones, is of course to find true love. Despite this, a lot of relationships formed on the show seem to finish before they've even started. But some really stand the test of time. So what are Love Island 2017's Camilla and Jamie doing in 2019?

Well guys, let's start with they are both still loved up AF. With each other I might add. Phew! Yes, true love knocked on both of their doors and they answered. The pair came second in the 2017 season, behind winners Kem and Amber who, as The Sun reports, are sadly no longer together.

Camilla and Jamie went from strength to strength since the show ended. They've even recently got two adorable little fur babies — French bulldogs which they named Audrey and Gus. Obviously baby dogs need stability so the couple moved in together. According to Instagram, after a brief period living in his parents' house, they moved into their own little love nest in February of this year. Camilla posted a cute AF photo on her Instagram account of her in her bae's arms after they had got their keys and the caption is total life goals.

"And we are in 🔑🏠! Had such a fun day with @jamiejewitt_picking up the keys for the house we have found to rent! Can’t wait to get it all sorted and move in properly with our two little puppies Audrey and Gus 🐶🐶".

A part of being on Love Island and the fame that comes with it is getting to attend lots of cool events. Camilla and Jamie looked proud as punch when they attended the premier of Netflix huge show, Our Planet. With guests at the premiere including Prince William, Prince Harry, and of course the big man himself David Attenborough — the pair were in good company.

So apart from being loved up, fabulous, and putting down roots what else have they been up to?

Well, Camilla has returned to her humanitarian roots as a part of her show What Camilla Did Next. She travelled to Cambodia with the HALO trust, a charity that aims to remove mines from formerly war torn countries. The organisation has been made famous by patrons like Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and now Camilla. The 'Love Island' star had worked with them before appearing on the show, and is so passionate about the charity that when speaking to the Radio Times she referred to bomb disposal as her "first love".

Jamie has been super supportive of Camilla's work and has even gotten involved with fundraising events for the HALO trust with the pair taking part in the 34k HALO Safesteps walk in Salisbury.

He has also put his weight behind numerous charities, including Gloves Up Knives Down, a charity which encourages youths to get into boxing gyms and off the streets.

With all this cohabiting, cute dogs, and philanthropy — I wonder if there will be the sound of wedding bells any time soon? Camilla spoke to the Mail Online and basically said, "who knows, guys?"

"We haven't said if it's on or off the cards so we're just seeing how we're getting on. We'll see what's happening," she told the publication.

Judging by the run they have had thus far though, IMO those dogs should be getting fitted for ring bearer pillows.