While some people prefer makeup brushes, many have fallen for the sponge and plan to never look back. There's just one problem: almost too much choice. With new and established brands fighting for the most innovative sponge designs, it can be hard to figure out which one is right for your routine. So here's a rundown of what makeup sponges are used for, and which is best for the look you're trying to achieve, whether that's highlighting or flawless facial coverage.

Most sponges are unsurprisingly made out of a spongey material. But they're not all the same shape. The original blender resembles an egg. Now, however, there's ones inspired by unicorns and ones that can sit directly on your finger. In other words, beauty brands are trying to make your life a hell of a lot easier.

Even silicone has muscled its way in. Although several traditional sponges are now designed to absorb less product, silicone creations aim to result in as little waste as possible. There are complaints that they don't blend product quite so well, but others say it just takes time to alter your technique.

The following products have all received rave reviews. Some are incredibly affordable; others are a little heavier on the old bank balance. Time to find your favourite.