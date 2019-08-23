Bustle

What Are Makeup Sponges Used For? Here's What Each One Is Best For

By Lauren Sharkey
Shutterstock

While some people prefer makeup brushes, many have fallen for the sponge and plan to never look back. There's just one problem: almost too much choice. With new and established brands fighting for the most innovative sponge designs, it can be hard to figure out which one is right for your routine. So here's a rundown of what makeup sponges are used for, and which is best for the look you're trying to achieve, whether that's highlighting or flawless facial coverage.

Most sponges are unsurprisingly made out of a spongey material. But they're not all the same shape. The original blender resembles an egg. Now, however, there's ones inspired by unicorns and ones that can sit directly on your finger. In other words, beauty brands are trying to make your life a hell of a lot easier.

Even silicone has muscled its way in. Although several traditional sponges are now designed to absorb less product, silicone creations aim to result in as little waste as possible. There are complaints that they don't blend product quite so well, but others say it just takes time to alter your technique.

The following products have all received rave reviews. Some are incredibly affordable; others are a little heavier on the old bank balance. Time to find your favourite.

1. A Mystical Inspiration

The Unicorn Blender
£10
£8
|
Sunday Ivy
Sunday Ivy's pink pointy blender was designed in response to customer demand. When wet, its round end can double in size, making it ideal for applying product to larger areas of the face. Use the pointed tip for concealer and to remedy any morning mistakes. With a clever microfibre layer, it reportedly absorbs 70% less product than the average makeup sponge, so you won't have to top up your foundation quite so often.

2. The Iconic Original

Beautyblender
£17
|
Cult Beauty
The original blender design, this egg-shaped sponge features a slightly pointy tip, allowing you to reach those hard-to-blend areas with ease. Use it wet and you should achieve a flawless finish. Plus, it's super easy to clean.

3. The One With The Most Uses

Real Techniques Miracle Sculpting Sponge
£6.50
|
Boots
This innovative design features six different surfaces: two flatter application sides, two rounded ones for blending, and two tapered edges so you can precisely contour and highlight. Using it dry will give you fuller coverage while dampening the sponge will provide a dewy finish.

4. The New Material

Tear Drop Silicone Sponge
£5
£1.50
|
Revolution Beauty
Swapping to a silicone sponge can take some getting used to, but they're so much easier to clean and tend to use less product too. This one is designed for cream or liquid makeup and skincare.

5. The Easy Applicator

MyKitCo My Flawless Blender Digit
£7
|
Beauty Bay
Ever struggled to hold a makeup sponge? MyKitCo may have solved the problem with this design. You can wear it on your finger, allowing for easier product application across your entire face.

6. The Rihanna-Approved Option

Fenty Beauty Precision Makeup Sponge
£13
|
Boots
Rihanna's unique design obviously has to be included. Boasting three different sides, each is made for a varying technique. The rounded edge is for buffing wherever you need it, the slanted side helps create that airbrushed look, and the "mini moon" one is best for difficult areas such as under the eyes. Use it dry for full coverage and damp for a controlled, buildable look.

7. The Combination Design

By Terry Tool Expert Sponge Foundation Brush
£26
|
Net-a-Porter
By Terry's brush-meets-sponge is a little pricier than the rest, but there really is nothing like it. It comes with a flat side for coverage of your cheeks and other large areas and a pointier part for blending product into the less accessible spots. The end result is 100 percent flawless with no pesky lines or patches.

And if you've been dreaming of a shape that still doesn't exist, you can bet it will in the very near future.