There are two kinds of makeup shoppers during the holidays: those who finish their shopping by Black Friday, and those who wait until the day before Christmas to start shopping for their very first gift. If you're always the latter, then Sephora's Christmas Eve store hours are something you'll find to be very appealing.

You should take comfort in the fact that you're not the only person who does their Christmas shopping within mere hours of the holiday, but that's why Sephora stores are open on Christmas Eve. A lot of people are riding the same wave of doing late browsing and buying, so there are still going to be plenty of contour kits, powder products, and eyeshadow palettes for you late comers. Thank your lucky highlighters that there will still be makeup goodies.

In previous years, Sephora has opened its doors on Christmas Eve as early as 7 a.m. (which is three hours earlier than the store's usual start time) and closes by 6 p.m. According to a Sephora representative, all store hours are dependent upon location. But if you're trying to start your late shopping early the morning of Christmas Eve, you may want to bring along a checklist of all the purchases you need to make before closing time because all Sephora stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

While you're out at Sephora on Christmas Eve, scope out the makeup haven's deals on gift sets to make your trip a one-stop shop for presents. Here are some of the best picks.

GLAMGLOW The SUPERMUD® Superstar Set

Someone you know is probably going on a staycation, so why not send a friendly GLAMGLOW mud mask gift set. The charcoal-infused mask helps detoxify and remove any leftover makeup from your skin and pores.

TARTE Pineapple Of My Eye Collector's Set

Tarte's Pineapple of My Eye gift set is perfect for that friend who says they're running out of makeup all the time (but you don't really believe them). The limited edition set includes a pineapple eyeshadow palette, eye liner, mascara, and cheek and lip products.

Sephora Favorites Glow For It

2018 has been the year of the glow up, but you should carry that energy into the New Year with a pack of Sephora's favorite illuminators. In this collection you get a sampler set of Artist Couture's Diamond Glow Powder in Illuminati, Benefit Cosmetics' High Beam Liquid Face Highlighter, Cover FX's Custom Enhancer Drops in Moonlight, Fenty Beauty's Mini Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Starstruck, and Milk Makeup's Luminous Blur Stick.

TOO FACED Sexy Prime Time Set

In this 2-piece set comes a mini Better Than Sex Mascara and a sample-sized Primed & Peachy Cooling Matte Perfecting Primer. You never know when someone needs on-the-go glam.

STILA 3D Dazzle Mini Glitter & Glow Liquid Shadow Set

You can gift your makeup friend with some sparkle in this STILA liquid eyeshadow gift set. You'll be equipped with three mini glitter shadows that shine like New Year sequins in the shades Golden Girl, Perlina, and Kitten Karma.

Magical Brow Stars! Blockbuster Brow Set

For the brow-obsessed makeup geek in your life, pick up this Magical Brow Stars Blockbuster set from Benefit Cosmetics. This set includes brow products you probably didn't know you needed in your makeup box, from eyebrow gel to brow powder.

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Trio

To complete all your contour needs, trust and believe Fenty Beauty's Match Stix will have your back. Containing a concealer shade, a contour shade, and a highlighter shade, this trio is perfect for chiseling your face.

Despite you being late to the Christmas shopping, you'll still be able to surprise those close to you with some killer makeup to ring in the holiday.