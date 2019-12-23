Bustle

What Are Skin Boosters? Meet The Products That Promise Added Radiance

By Lollie King
BFG Images / Getty

In 2019, we saw all sorts of new skincare trends and technologies pop up on the beauty scene. Skin boosters were among the most popular, with influencers and celebs attributing their radiant glow to their use of boosters. But what exactly are skin boosters, and how do they work?

According to beauty company Vichy, the primary aims of a skin booster is to "protect and hydrate skin each day." Facialist Michaella Bolder told Vogue in December 2019 that skin boosters are "A powerhouse of active ingredients, or often one single concentrated ingredient, and target specific skin conditions where you need an extra hit." Essentially, a skin booster could be likened to a serum, but it provides more targeted benefits.

The general rule of thumb when it comes to boosters is to use them pre moisturising or to add a few drops into your moisturiser. However, depending on what you want out of your booster, there can be different methods of application, like using it post exercise or just when you need a bit of a calming treatment. But, fear note, whichever way you choose to apply yours, the outcome will always be a glowing complexion.

Luckily for us, there are a number of skin boosters on the market to help with all of your skin qualms whether it be acne, dry patches, or protection from the elements. Check out my faves below.

Bakuchiol Booster
£12
|
BYBI
Never have I ever met a product that I knew so quickly I wouldn't be able to live without. I use this twice daily and have seen my pigmentation issues disappear quite quickly and my skin look much smoother.
Paula's Choice Moisture Renewal Oil
£35
|
Paula's Choice
This is the booster that will protect you from elemental forces, especially in winter It's no secret that the cold weather paired with the boiling hot heating leeches our skin of moisture. So this booster helps to smooth dry and flaky skin and it's packed with antioxidants to help it retain moisture.
Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Hydration Booster
£68
|
Look Fantastic
Hyaluronic acid has very quickly become a skin saviour for many. This booster helps to reduce the signs of ageing, while smoothing the skin and injecting it with hydration. Mix a little in with your moisturiser if you're looking to glow.
NYX Away We Glow Booster
£15
£12
|
Cult Beauty
This is the perfect thing to transform dull skin. Whether you wanted to use this on its own, or before makeup for some added glow, this really is a great way of keeping your skin radiant. An added benefit is that this comes in four shades for you to choose from.
Elemis Superfood Cica Calming Booster
£26.95
|
Beauty Bay
Cica is an ingredient I swear by as it helps to calm the skin. It is also bursting with vitamins and it will leave your skin glowy but not oily.