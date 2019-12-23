In 2019, we saw all sorts of new skincare trends and technologies pop up on the beauty scene. Skin boosters were among the most popular, with influencers and celebs attributing their radiant glow to their use of boosters. But what exactly are skin boosters, and how do they work?

According to beauty company Vichy, the primary aims of a skin booster is to "protect and hydrate skin each day." Facialist Michaella Bolder told Vogue in December 2019 that skin boosters are "A powerhouse of active ingredients, or often one single concentrated ingredient, and target specific skin conditions where you need an extra hit." Essentially, a skin booster could be likened to a serum, but it provides more targeted benefits.

The general rule of thumb when it comes to boosters is to use them pre moisturising or to add a few drops into your moisturiser. However, depending on what you want out of your booster, there can be different methods of application, like using it post exercise or just when you need a bit of a calming treatment. But, fear note, whichever way you choose to apply yours, the outcome will always be a glowing complexion.

Luckily for us, there are a number of skin boosters on the market to help with all of your skin qualms whether it be acne, dry patches, or protection from the elements. Check out my faves below.