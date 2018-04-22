Early on Sunday morning, a gunman opened fire at a Waffle House near Nashville, killing at least four people. And as the nation watches the latest mass shooting unfold, the question of what the gun laws in Tennessee are invariably comes to mind.

According to the gun control advocate group Giffords Law Center, Tennessee has several key regulations in place, though by and large the state's firearms laws are rather lenient. Among the preventative measures in place, Tennessee law requires licensed firearms dealers to submit background checks on all gun purchasers. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tacks a $10 fee to gun purchases in order to cover that cost.

The state also bans certain groups of people from purchasing guns in the state. Among those prohibited are those convicted of domestic violence charges, people convicted of a felony that placed them in prison for longer than one year, and individuals known to be addicted to drugs or alcohol.

While Tennessee's laws provide for a handful of gun violence prevention measures, there are also several key loopholes. Giffords reports that, while licensed firearms dealers are required to initiate background checks, that is not the case in private sales. This is what is often referred to as the gun show loophole.

In Tennessee, there is no mandatory waiting period for purchasing guns, and dealers are not required to have a state license. Lawful gun owners are also allowed to keep loaded firearms in their personal vehicles, regardless of whether they have a handgun-carry permit. This allowance became law in the summer of 2014, according to the The Chattanooga Times Free Press. Before the law, those without carry permits were only allowed to keep unloaded firearms in their cars.

When it comes to self-defense, the Tennessee is considered a "stand your ground" state. If a legal gun owner feels that his or her life is in immediate danger, or else that serious injury may occur, that person is allowed to use their gun for personal protection. Tennessee law does not require that gun owner to be in his or her own home for the self-defense law to apply, either. As long as gun owners are legally allowed to be wherever they are when they feel threatened, they are also permitted to "stand their ground" and shoot at whoever they feel is threatening them. They are not required to attempt to retreat before firing.

