One of the biggest beauty sales of the year has arrived, and it's a doozy for makeup fans. If you're one of them, you need to know how to shop it. Sephora's Spring 2018 Beauty Insider sale promo codes are integral to getting your deal. As in, you actually shop the sale without them. Don't think having the codes is a free for all on beauty items, though, there are some rules involved in the Wild West of beauty sales.

In order to shop the Beauty Insider sale, the first rule is that you'll need to be a Sephora Beauty Insider. What does that mean? If you get Sephora e-mails and have an account with the retailer, you're a Beauty Insider. However, there are different tiers, and that's what is relevant to this sale because unfortunately, there's a shopper hierarchy at Sephora (and at most places, tbh).

For those looking to get the biggest bang for their buck, they'll need to use codes YAYROUGE or YAYVIB. These two codes give shoppers 15 percent off their purchases during the sale. If you're a VIB member, you've spent $350 or more on your Sephora purchase. If you're Rogue, you've spent $100 or more. It's less levels that can use the codes.

If you haven't quite reached those levels, firstly, congratulations on your self control. Secondly, you'll be using code YAYINSIDER to get 10 percent off your goodies.

Keep in mind, though, that to use these codes, you'll need to be signed into your account. Someone who isn't a member of the Beauty Insider program is out of luck when it comes to shopping. If you're totally locked in with Sephora, though, these Beauty Insider sale codes are your new best friends.

Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With 15 percent off (or 10 percent), there's tons of great deals to be hard during the Spring 2018 Beauty Insider Sale, so what items should you be looking to shop?

Tatcha The Silk Canvas Primer

Sephora Sephora The Tatcha Silk Canvas Primer has been lighting up YouTube channels such as Jackie Aina's, but it's also a hit with non-gurus. In fact, it's currently Sephora's best selling primer, so why not shop it while you can snag a discount? Buy Now

BeautyBlender All About Face Set

Sephora Sephora Looking for a classic beauty product to try during the sale? Perhaps the most used beauty tool in makeup land is the BeautyBlender, and with this kit, you'll get to try all that the sponge has to offer. With a cleanser, a classic sponge, an organic version, and a mini, you can officially decide if BeautyBlender is for you. Buy Now

GLAMGLOW GravityMud Firming Treatment

Sephora Sephora If you want to shop the VIB sale and be able to make a bomb Instagram post about your haul, you need this mask. If you're connected with the beauty crowd on social media, you've probably seen that chrome colored, peel-off mask that has gone totally viral. Well, this is it, and it's the perfect way to make your Sephora haul post extra special. Buy Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Palette

Sephora Sephora If you're on the hunt for a palette that will give you both glam and day time looks, Anastasia Beverly Hills' latest launch is the way to go. With a mix of neutral and warm shades, it basically perfect. Buy Now

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Sephora Sephora An argument can be made that Pro Filt'r was the biggest launch of 2017. With 40 shades and a famous name to back it up, people fell in love with Rihanna's first launch. Now is the perfect time to try it. Keep in mind, however, that this is a matte foundation, and if you have dry skin, you may need to put in a little extra prep work. But with Rihanna, isn't it worth it? Buy Now

Clearly, there's no shortage of great items to shop during the Spring 2018 Sephora VIB sale. Now, it's just up to use the codes to snag your must-haves.