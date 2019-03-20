Get ready for some big changes to take place: on Wednesday, Mar. 20, there's a full moon and the Spring Equinox takes place, and the next day, Aries season begins, meaning that Pisces season is officially coming to an end. It's probably no coincidence that Aries season begins right at the start of a new season, because it brings with it a ton of change and a whole new attitude. And while Aries season does have some general impacts on everyone, it also affects everyone a little bit differently. Aries season will affect each zodiac sign differently, and you should know what to expect going into it.

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, and when Aries season begins, that means that a new zodiac year is beginning as well. This marks a brand new beginning for everyone, and it's an intense and powerful energy — in a good way! Aries is positive, exciting, and dynamic, and you'll find yourself snapped right out of dreamy and emotional Pisces season, feeling more energetic than you have all winter. Bustle spoke about it to astrologer Lisa Stardust, who said, "Aries season is a time of new beginnings, a spark of inspiration. In the next month, we will all be focused on how to move forward in the next phase of life and put our dreams into action."

This is no longer the time to reflect on the past or focus on your emotional being — it's the time to take action and move forward. Aries is a bold sign who knows how to get what it wants, so you'll want to take advantage of that energy. To see how it will affect your sign specifically, read on:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Happy birthday, Aries! Stardust says, "You’re the top ram! Allow yourself time away from work and drama to enjoy your solar return and birthday festivities." Take advantage of the boost of positive energy you'll feel, but don't push yourself too hard. This is a good time for you!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle For you, Taurus, it's all about doing things for yourself instead of just thinking about it. Stardust says, "You’re now implementing much needed TLC into your life. Take a bath and practice self-care as you embark on a new season."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Even if you're going through a tough time, don't worry, Aries season brings out a more social side of you. Stardust says, "Your friends are here to help you through thick and thin, especially now when you need them most. Allow them to support you."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This is a great time for work for you, Cancer. Stardust explains, "Your professional status is exploding this month - embrace the spotlight!" Take hold of a new project and go, go, go.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This is a great time for you to step out of your comfort zone and do something new. "A trip is in order for you to embrace the new season and activate your fiery energy," Stardust says. Start planning!

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Learn how to work with others during this Aries season. Stardust says, "Setting boundaries with others is the core focus of the month. Not letting anyone steal your thunder will prove more powerful than ever."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This Aries season will be all about your relationship. "Love is on the forefront of your mind, as you are more inclined than ever to bend over backwards for your relationship to work," says Stardust. Just be careful!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Focus on making your days more positive and productive, Scorpio. Stardust advises, "A new workout or trendy diet will help elevate your regiment."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle You might feel extra inspired over the next few weeks. Stardust says, "A new creative project will now inspire you to take risks with your art and visions."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This is a good time for you to take a break. Stardust says, "Time to zone out and chill in the comforts of home, Cap! Your hard work has paid off, allowing you the chance to rest through Aries Season."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Things may not be all smooth sailing, but you'll get through it. Stardust warns, "Gossip may rear its ugly head, but, you have the wits and logic to overcome it."